Find Fashion Inspiration This Summer With The Evans Group
Los Angeles clothing manufacturer, The Evans Group, is beckoning readers to find inspiration in this summer’s styles and trends.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Summer Fashion Trends for Design Inspiration in 2022, the noted fashion production house puts forth some stunning summer fashion trends not only to sport this summer but also to bolster a fashion design career.
Based in Downtown Los Angeles, The Evans Group (TEG), led by Jennifer Evans, focuses on helping emerging fashion designers launch their own clothing lines and brands. And with a brief yet illuminating list of some of summer 2022’s fashion trends, it aims to help those looking to start a clothing line glean some inspiration from its insight.
Making A Statement With Colors
First off, TEG examines the power of simplicity. With bright, bold colors, TEG states, fashion designers and those looking to spice up their summer should focus on the basics. Namely, leaning in to populating a wardrobe with solid colors.
“Bright colors are going to make a huge statement. Simple as that. Whether it’s a bold green dress or a stunning orange skirt, something as simple as solid colors are going to be outfit staples this summer.
Although the pandemic undoubtedly left the fashion industry for dead in 2020, TEG explains that, now that things are a little more stable. And indie fashion is all-in.
“In 2021, fashion startups like Cuyana and La Ligne banked on bright colors, coming into play after a dismal year for fashion in 2020. Partly due to struggles with the pandemic and staffing. After a down year for fashion, startups like these are experiencing unprecedented orders for bright colors.”
And when it comes right down to it, bright, bold colors are a joy to witness. Vibrant reds, striking greens, and verdant greens; TEG states that the public is (rightly so) seeking more positive sentiments in their lives and through fashion.
“These are styles that make a statement. Customers were actively seeking more bright colors. Colors are associated with positive ideas and pieces with a flair for fun.
For summer 2022, a fashion trend like this is the perfect way to literally and figuratively brighten up a wardrobe and bring a joie de vivre back to the wardrobe.”
The Evans Group caps off its fashion flourish by explaining: “And when entering the slow fashion world where people create their own fashion, it’s a great starting point for starting your own clothing line.”
Raising the Stakes With Platforms
Hearkening back to the days when retro fashion held sway, it seems that this summer will consult the past for a fashion future.
“Since 2020, people have fawned over platform shoes. And it’s easy to see why. Platforms are making a big statement wherever they pop up. It could be a dazzling part of a pop star’s outfit or a stylish part of a summer wardrobe when vacationing.”
Most importantly, TEG references a current trend that’s moving the needle in terms of fashion trends when mentioning the power of the past. Namely the resurgence of Y2K fashion and looks.
“They fit right in with some of spring’s most popular looks, namely the emphasis on years gone by. Now that the bygone era of Y2K is screaming onto the scene in a big way, platforms have even more exposure and chances to become a fashion staple not only this season but for the entire decade. Only time will tell, but we’re optimistic.”
And although avant-garde fashion may be the future, people are now focusing on the past. Thanks to platform shoes and Y2K-inspired clothing, more forward-facing fashion may be put on hold. Either way, this summer will serve as a sort of litmus test for which way the fashion wind blows.
Maxi Skirts
Maxi shirts are iconically long skirts, going well past the knee. They serve as a staple in luxury fashion. Not only are they a favorite of independent fashion designers, but they can do it all when developing a brand.
“The great thing about maxi skirts is that they are highly versatile. They’re often paired with jackets, and simple blouses, too. They’re a fantastic yet uncomplicated evolution of the midi skirt, taking the foundations and making them truly couture.”
With TEG, pattern makers and clothing designers aim to do just that: help designers create clothing that evokes haute couture and striking looks. With maxi skirts, this is a must.
“They reside in the middle of the road. They are neutral enough to avoid avant-garde sensibilities but creative and versatile enough to instantly have a high fashion vibe. And yes, they are reminiscent of the resurgence of Y2K, too. What items and styles aren’t these days?”
Middle of the road isn’t bad by any means. It serves independent designers well to have a piece serve as a foundation for a clothing collection.
Creating Clothing With The Evans Group
TEG reminds readers that these summer trends are part of something bigger. Namely, the pool of creative inspiration from which one can draw. Need an idea for a new clothing line? These are classic and timely ideas that will resonate with the audience.
Once designers are finished compiling a comprehensive fashion mood board, independent designers
And for those still hung up on possible costs of starting their own clothing line, TEG has a fantastic asset that serves independent fashion designers well. Small batch production.
Small batch production in fashion refers to a smaller amount needed to start manufacturing. Contrasted with large fashion production houses, which require upward of at least hundreds of clothing pieces, TEG has no minimums.
Either way, break out those fashion sketches (or learn from TEG experts) to get the ball rolling at The Evans Group.
