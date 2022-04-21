New Avant-Garde Fashion: Creating New And Unique Looks With The Evans Group
Notable Los Angeles clothing manufacturer, The Evans Group has a new, enticing offer for independent designers: creating avant-garde clothing lines.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant-garde fashion, those fashion collections that turn heads as they break the mold and go against current trends, is available at this Downtown Los Angeles garment manufacturer.
“We’re always looking for emerging designers who want to push the boundaries of established fashion,” says founder Jennifer Evans. “We commit ourselves to sustainability in our business model.”
And this is what The Evans Group sustains itself upon: independent fashion designers looking to break into the fashion industry. Whether it’s avant-garde fashion or established fashion trends, The Evans Group is a significant ally to those exploring creative spaces.
What Is Avant-Garde Fashion
Before offering its premier services to new and established designers, the fashion production house breaks down exactly what the enigmatic ‘avant-garde’ stands for in the fashion industry.
“‘Avant-garde’ itself refers to creatives or art pieces that challenge norms and use experimental ideas. When a designer develops a look, a piece of music, or a new painting with an avant-garde flair, it’s usually unorthodox and entirely unique.”
And, TEG cleverly sums an unorthodox concept like avant-garde fashion: “The avant-garde fashion type is less about ‘thinking outside of the box’ and more about ‘obliterating the box and what it originally stood for.’”
Examples Of Avant-Garde Fashion Designers
The Evans Group further illustrates its understanding of avant-garde fashion by listing a few of the most famous avant-garde designers in modern history. Namely, Rick Owens, Comme des Garçon, and Ann Demeulemeester.
More specifically, iconic looks from recent years. With Rick Owens, a new line of Chuck Taylor’s inspired by punk rock icons, The Ramones, take an American classic and turns it into something special.
Likewise, with Comme des Garçon, there’s an out-of-this-world blend of influences that takes a simple menswear line and pushes it into an entirely different orbit. In TEG’s stunning example of Comme des Garçon’s 2014 Autumn/Winter Menswear, the line takes inspiration from Hindu gods and the 1980 film, The Elephant Man. Avant-garde fashion thrives on these two ideas that couldn’t be more unrelated to one another.
And finally, with avant-garde icon Ann Demeulemeester, TEG illustrates why, although avant-garde pushes boundaries, it also heralds the future with forward-looking fashion.
Creating Clothing Lines With The Evans Group
Avant-garde fashion, since its inception, has served as a bastion for those who stray from the traditional norms of fashion design. The world of slow fashion (the direct opposite of the infamous fast fashion) serves avant-garde designers well. This slice of the fashion industry requires designers to plan meticulously and execute clothing manufacturing that speaks to the public.
A great way to accomplish this task is by choosing a domestic clothing manufacturer like TEG. A designer can keep a close eye on their clothing line with clothing manufacturers in the USA as it makes its way through the production process.
More specifically, with TEG, designers have the opportunity to view progress every step of the way. A luxury fashion line can skip troublesome production hiccups with multiple quality checks.
“It doesn’t matter if an indie fashion designer wants to create a solid clothing collection of summertime staples or if they want to turn conventions on their head altogether.
The TEG creative team dedicates massive amounts of time and effort towards helping any designer find what makes them tick.
The team meets with the indie fashion designer to paint a more detailed picture. What are they looking to contribute to the fashion world? Something avant-garde? Or maybe starting small with no minimum order quantity?”
This is a critical point that TEG doesn’t shy away from. Small batch manufacturing, or clothing manufacturing without massive minimum order quantities, is what sets TEG apart from other Los Angeles clothing manufacturers.
In fact, the fashion production house touts a ‘no minimum’ policy. That means that avant-garde fashion designers can feel free to creatively experiment with unorthodox ideas at their leisure. And not to mention, without worrying about filling an order of over 300 pieces.
TEG serves emerging designers by not gatekeeping the fashion industry as a whole. Too often, clothing manufacturers require strict minimum order quantities that can scare away new fashion designers. The Los Angeles clothing manufacturer welcomes creative types with open arms and open minds with no minimums in place.
Just explore their talented creative services team. And don’t forget the all-important fashion mood board, too.
Avant-Garde Fashion: Breaking Barriers And Creating Art
And finally, The Evans Group wraps up the unique piece with this encouraging send-off for independent designers.
“Creative individuals looking to start or enhance their brand have a team to help them and collaborate on their innovative ideas. The team at The Evans Group, replete with pattern makers, creative experts, and textile professionals, all contribute towards completing clothing lines.”
In short, The Evans Group helps create and build independent clothing brands that break the mold.
“We want designers, regardless of experience, to learn new and exciting things about this industry. The fashion world is filled with exciting new trends, brands, and ways of looking at the world. And of course, connecting fashion designers with their target audience.”
With The Evans Group, national and international fashion designers can depend on some fashion TLC when starting a successful clothing line.
More About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com
