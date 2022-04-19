The Evans Group and The Indie Fashion Guide For New Designers
Notable downtown Los Angeles clothing manufacturer The Evans Group (TEG) recently released its definitive primer for starting an independent clothing brand.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the article, The Indie Fashion Guide To Craft Clothing Brands, Jennifer Evans and The Evans Group welcomes curious independent fashion designers to the fold, giving them tools, tips, and tricks to launch their own clothing line.
The piece acts as a starting text for anyone looking to not only get into fashion but to launch their own clothing brand, too.
What Is Indie Fashion?
Curious or aspiring fashion designers still might not know what ‘indie fashion’ is, per se. Sure, it can evoke images of a more retro style, vintage clothing, and maybe some avant-garde styles. And that’s accurate, for the most part.
However, above all, indie fashion is art created by independent designers without the backing of a large fashion production company. However, this doesn’t mean that indie designers can’t reach astronomical heights. So, whether it’s leaning into this spring’s latest trends or looking towards the past to establish the brand, both are considered indie fashion.
Later on in the article, TEG looks at some notable indie fashion designers, like Greg Lauren, whom they worked alongside in 2016 for his collaboration with Banana Republic. As explained in TEG’s case study page:
“The Evans Group was selected by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) to help bring the Greg Lauren x Banana Republic “Made in LA” collection to life, in an effort to highlight domestic manufacturing.
The Evans Group took the time to work hand-in-hand with the Greg Lauren team to learn, and later enhance, his destruction and specialized sewing techniques, in order to recreate his signature look on a large scale.
TEG continued to work with Greg Lauren, and due to his complex and time-consuming designs, we were able to designate a dedicated sewing modular at our factory to be used solely as an extension of his own in-house team.”
With The Evans Group’s collaboration with Lauren and his unique brand, the L.A. clothing manufacturer set itself up as a haven for indie designers the world over.
Starting From Scratch: The Indie Fashion Way
Before intrepid indie designers take the plunge into the uncertain waters of fashion design, TEG warns that there are some key aspects to take stock of.
Namely, focusing on the gap in the market and what the designer brings to the existing fashion space.
“When independent fashion designers join the ranks of bespoke clothing creators, they need to pin down a gap in the market. Sure, a creative individual can forge ahead with well-tread ideas and items.”
And while it could feel comfortable for a new designer to build up their creative muscles, it may not be a great upward move. TEG states:
“But if you’re just starting out, it’s well worth doing some significant background research into what the market needs.
For example, it doesn’t seem as if the industry needs too many puffer jacket designs, as exhibited by winter’s fashion trends. When researching, it’s the perfect time to focus on being fashion-forward or anticipating a particular style or fashion cycle.”
Knowing The Audience Results In Success
Another common refrain from Jennifer Evans and her fashion production house is ‘know your audience.’ And indeed, in every aspect of business, whether it's slow fashion, digital marketing, or home restorations, knowing the audience makes developing the brand come together.
“So now that you have a certain style or gap in the market cornered, who are you marketing your clothing toward? Is it members of Gen Z looking for the latest Y2K trend? Maybe it’s women looking for the perfect wedding dress. Regardless of the specifics, you need to know your audience intimately.”
If the brand doesn't know its audience, who is it making the products for? As a new indie fashion designer, one should clearly understand the audience, demographics, fashion cycles, and buyer personas.
According to TEG, these buyer personas are a fictional combination of all the aspects of the target audience. Once the brand satisfies the buyer persona, says TEG, the brand can help the actual customers.
“At this stage, you can formulate your ideal buyer persona. Your buyer persona is a profile of your perfect customer. Who are they? What are their age, occupation, and views towards fashion? When you flesh out your buyer persona, research your audience, and nail down a niche in the market, you’re well on your way to crafting memorable indie fashion.”
Counting The Cost of Indie Fashion
It’s no secret that the fashion industry can cost designers a lot of resources. Whether it’s the chosen material, mass-production, or simply the volume of the collection, the cost can run up fairly high. Not only is the first foray into the indie fashion world exciting, but it’s when one should be most careful.
According to The Evans Group, a great way to save on costs is working with a small batch clothing manufacturer.
“...if you’re working with a small batch clothing manufacturer who shares your vision of a memorable indie fashion brand, then you’ll save on costs as well as successfully flesh out your brand.”
Small batch clothing manufacturers, like TEG, pride themselves on lowering the minimum order quantities needed to procure an order. Obviously, designers with more financial backing have more freedom to design what they wish, how they wish.
However, TEG and its policy of no minimum order quantities allow daring indie fashion designers to determine just how many pieces will go into an inaugural collection.
Becoming An Indie Fashion Designer With The Evans Group
Led by Jennifer Evans, The Evans Group aims to take all of the expertise of local fashion masters and assist new designers in finding their footing within the fashion world.
Through coaching them with creative services like making fashion mood boards, working with expert pattern makers, and offering them some of the best apparel manufacturing services in Souther California, TEG has its sight set on creating new and exciting styles.
More About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com
