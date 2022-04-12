LATOKEN Partners With FGA and Red Swiss
FGA Partners is a private equity firm that has a keen focus on disruptive software and technology in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain Technology, AR/VR and Cybersecurity. The firm works closely with their partners in all areas of their business to ensure success and sustainable growth.
Red Swiss Venture Capital is an early-stage global investment fund exclusively dedicated to empowering blockchain and NFT projects with technical, financial support, and enhancing exposure. Its services include financial support, advisory/incubation, marketing strategy, community building, pre- and post-launch support (roadmap, tokenomics, onboarding KOLs etc.)
FGA Partners founders' vision is based on taking small companies and positioning them for rapid growth through technology, as well as working closely with larger companies to unlock untapped growth potential. The firm is industry agnostic which allows for partnerships in a number of different areas where technology can be integrated to spark untapped growth.
One of the founders, Louis Velazquez, commented, "There is excellent potential for a long standing working relationship between FGA Partners and LATOKEN. Our partnership can stretch a lot further than one capital raise transaction. This, in turn, should send a strong signal to the investors and the market".
Red Swiss believes that the partnership will advance cross-promotion and cross-collaboration; it represents a long-term commitment between the two organizations with the aim of achieving a greater exposure and expansion of networks for both communities. This exciting partnership will strengthen both companies and contribute to building a more prosperous future for the crypto ecosystem.
As an experienced, passionate and multilingual team, Red Swiss Venture Capital is focused on empowering builders with operational expertise to build and scale the next generation of Metaverse, Decentralized Finance, Web 3.0 Infrastructure, NFT and Gaming projects. Moreover, implementing game-changing strategies and connecting projects to the right organizations are part of the core competencies.
About LATOKEN
Ranked #2 worldwide in the startup tokens primary market with 280+ IEOs since 2017.
Has over 2 mln registered users, over 1 mln Android app installations.
Ranked Top-20 by CoinGecko.
VCTV, a live streaming panel with high-profile industry leaders, produced over 500 shows to advise traders and investors how to navigate the crypto world with discussions, news updates, and interviews.
