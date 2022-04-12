Baum Hedlund Accident Lawyers Proudly Support the Truck Safety Coalition
The Truck Safety Coalition works tirelessly to reduce truck crash deaths and injuries in the U.S. and raise awareness about important truck safety issues.
We are proud to support an organization that shares our values and cares as deeply as we do for people devastated by truck crashes.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Baum Hedlund law firm is a proud supporter of the Truck Safety Coalition, a partnership between Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways (CRASH) and Parents Against Tired Truckers (P.A.T.T.). The Truck Safety Coalition is an organization that works tirelessly to reduce truck crash deaths and injuries in the United States and raise awareness about important truck safety issues. The caring members of the Truck Safety Coalition also provide crash victims and their families with compassionate support and vital resources during a disorienting time.
The truck accident lawyers at Baum Hedlund share the Truck Safety Coalition’s mission to ceaselessly advocate for victims of truck accidents and improve trucking safety measures to keep people safe from preventable crashes.
“We are proud to support an organization that shares our values and cares as deeply as we do for people devastated by truck crashes,” says Baum Hedlund senior shareholder and truck accident lawyer Timothy A. Loranger. “The good people at the Truck Safety Coalition are not only there to provide needed support to accident victims and their families, but they are also on the front lines pushing for vital policy changes aimed at protecting everyone that shares the road with trucks.”
“I can tell you from experience that people are hurting in so many ways after going through something as traumatic as a truck accident,” says Baum Hedlund Vice President and truck accident lawyer, Ronald L. M. Goldman. “Many victims don’t know where they can go for help and support during such a trying time. The Truck Safety Coalition is an invaluable resource for victims when they need it most. Knowing that our support is making a lasting difference for people who have been through so much is incredibly gratifying for our firm.”
According to statistics from the Truck Safety Coalition, nearly 5,000 people, including hundreds of truck drivers, lose their lives in truck crashes each year in the U.S. Another 146,000 people sustain injuries in these crashes. Between 2009 and 2018, truck crash injuries rose by 104% while truck crash fatalities rose 46%.
The statistics are particularly glaring in Los Angeles, where Baum Hedlund has its Southern California office. Between 2017 and 2021, Los Angeles County had more truck accidents than any other county in the U.S.
“Many accidents here in Los Angeles and throughout the country are preventable,” says Baum Hedlund truck accident lawyer Clay Robbins, III. “At Baum Hedlund, we believe our job is not just to help our clients get fully and fairly compensated for their injuries, it’s also to do whatever we can to help avoid truck accidents from happening. That ethos of helping victims and making the highway travel safer is something we share with the Truck Safety Coalition.”
Baum Hedlund Truck Accident Lawyers | Helping Victims Nationwide
One of the many things that sets Baum Hedlund apart from other law firms is our steadfast commitment to improving truck safety and reducing the number of preventable truck crashes that happen throughout the country. Our firm is not measured by case results alone. We also fight to ensure that every case we take on carries with it a strong message to reckless trucking entities that sidestepping safety and putting profit over people comes with significant consequences.
Since 1973, the firm has won more than $4 billion for clients across a broad range of practice areas, including truck accident litigation. Some of our case highlights include:
• $20 million truck accident verdict
• $15 million truck accident settlement
• $8.5 million truck accident verdict (plus pre- and post-judgment interest)
• $6.9 million truck accident settlement during trial
• $6 million truck accident settlement
• 75 truck crash cases settled for $1 million or more
