Choose Slow Fashion With The Evans Group

Anyone familiar with the term ‘fast fashion’ now has something to directly counteract the harmful fashion industry practice: the slow fashion movement.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This emphasis on eco-friendly fashion and ethical business practices allows fashion designers to focus on designs without worrying about catastrophic environmental costs.
In a new article by Los Angeles clothing manufacturer The Evans Group, slow fashion is an independent fashion designer’s best bet for crafting unique clothing collections for their brand.
A Fierce (and Costly) Battle Between Fast Fashion and Slow Fashion
Even those marginally up to date with things happening in the fashion industry know the term ‘fast fashion.’ It evokes imagery of cheaply-made garments, landfills, beaches crammed with vibrant clothing, and immense mounds of waste. And those images are 100% accurate.
The fashion industry, a massive contributor to the global economy, is also an enormous contributor to the world’s water pollution. And fast fashion does the environment no favors.
The Evans Group, in its new article, emphasizes that the simple difference between choosing a domestic clothing manufacturer and mass-producing overseas is a no-brainer. If you’re dead set on contributing to the significant environmental drain, along with turning a blind eye to the fashion industry’s ills, then the slow movement isn’t for you.
When outlining the materials each form of fashion uses, The Evans Group stresses:
“Fast fashion production aims to create massive amounts of clothing, anticipating consumers who will buy in bulk, then quickly toss out clothing in a short period of time.
As such, fast fashion materials are produced cheaply. More specifically, petrochemical textiles are a fast fashion manufacturer’s dream: cheap to produce and cheap to implement.
And, in keeping with the fast fashion ethos, this cheaply made clothing isn’t meant to last. Often, this easily discarded clothing makes its way to landfills, directly affecting the environment.
If you’re a fashion designer dedicated to preserving the environment or promoting more ethical manufacturing practices all over the world, then fast fashion is the reddest of red flags.
Slow Fashion: Designers, Take Note
Clothing manufacturers near you have all the resources you need to lean heavily into slow fashion practices.
And yes, slow fashion is, by definition, a bit slower than the lightning speed at which fast fashion operates. But in the grand scheme of things, this is a massive benefit of utilizing the practice.
If you’re an emerging fashion designer new to the process, you might be tempted by the instant gratification of fast fashion; after all, you produce a lot in a short period. However, opting for strictly unsustainable materials for the environment won’t do you any favors.
Even choosing organic cotton, hemp, or Tencel fabric is a meaningful alternative that can change the course of your fashion journey. Notable independent fashion brands like Hiraeth, a brand that worked previously with TEG, are strictly dedicated to the slow side of things. Instead of leather, the brand uses leather substitutes.
You’ll find no poorly dyed, mass-produced collections in its repertoire.
And, all the environmentally-conscious sentiments aside, fashion designers simply have more control over their creations. When mass-producing clothing or simply shipping your design overseas, you essentially lose creative control. The many quality checks performed in the United States (TEG goes through quite a few during the production process) provide designers the chance to spot errors, revise designs, and oversee the entire production.
When your design is overseas, it’s literally and figuratively out of your hands. Fast fashion is a culprit in wrenching away designer control. On the other hand, slow fashion emphasizes the creative merits of building a fashion line from the ground up.
From fashion sketches to the clothing rack at a retailer, you get a clear picture of what’s happening.
How The Evans Group Is Changing The Slow Fashion Game
The Evans Group isn’t shy about its disdain for fast fashion; even penning a much-cited article, ‘Why You Should Avoid Fast Fashion,’ warns readers about the drawbacks of the controversial manufacturing practice. But it makes sense. The Evans Group, led by founder Jennifer Evans, is a stalwart champion for emerging independent designers to make their creative dreams a reality.
Based in downtown Los Angeles, the fashion production house aims to take advantage of ambition, helping its clients conceptualize, design, and produce memorable clothing lines.
This process, replete with fashion mood boards, meetings, and brainstorm sessions with some of the industry’s most accomplished pattern makers, gives even the most amateur designer a massive ally in the industry.
Building upon its philosophy of ethical and sustainable clothing put in place since its inception in 2005, Jennifer Evans and The Evans Group stresses the importance of helping newer designers achieve their goals and balancing putting slow fashion tenets into practice.
“At The Evans Group (TEG), we’re all about total transparency with how we manufacture clothing in Los Angeles. First and foremost, we want to empower designers to create their own clothing lines.
Although we’re enthusiastically riding the wave of the slow movement, we’re dedicated to helping you launch your own clothing line in the fashion industry quickly.
We’re proud of our talented team of experts, all dedicated to sourcing sustainable fabric helping clients move through the clothing creation process and production.
We help produce new clothes and quality sustainable fashion brands that fit with the movement.
Emerging independent fashion designers will hit the ground running, filling out their fashion mood boards, collaborating with creative experts, and fleshing out their designs.”
It’s clear that this small batch production manufacturing house dedicates time and effort towards helping new fashion designers break the mold. Only time will tell if the slow fashion movement picks up enough steam to move the needle.
The one sure thing is that Jennifer Evans and The Evans Group will be at the forefront when it happens.
