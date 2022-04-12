Los Angeles Clothing Manufacturer Shines A Light On Clothing Sample Makers In New Piece
LA clothing manufacturer The Evans Group (TEG), along with being one of the city’s premier small batch clothing manufacturers, employs a highly-talented staff.
What Is A Clothing Sample Maker?
A clothing sample maker is a creative professional who creates the various fits of garments. In short, they’re the professionals who help a designer find what looks and feels right in their future fashion collection.
For example, as laid out by TEG’s team, the clothing pattern maker is the professional who makes a design come together.
“Clothing sample makers help designers start a clothing line, plain and simple. Clothing sample makers are dedicated professionals who create clothing prototypes for both first-time and experienced designers.
But these experts are much more than just talented seamstresses and tailors. They bring designs to life, replete with unique, sustainable fabric and materials that make them invaluable during clothing design and manufacturing.”
As the American clothing manufacturer points out, clothing sample makers are the key individuals that allow one to test the waters of the fashion industry with their assistance. The first step of any serious fashion production is the planning process.
Once the fashion mood boards are finished, and the brainstorming has calmed down a bit, the fashion tech pack is the new focus for all the team members producing the clothing line.
Clothing Sample Makers And Fashion Tech Packs
Clothing sample makers help spur the development of garments through the fashion designer’s fashion tech pack (aptly named a TEG Specification Sheet at the Los Angeles fashion production house).
After all the expert fashion sketching ends, clothing pattern makers will consult the fashion tech pack, essentially the overarching blueprint for the future clothing line, and get to work on the very first prototype.
And this is a crucial point from TEG: the prototype is essential in the process not only for it being the first fit but for any revisions and design overhauls that need implementing. This has never been easier (or more important) than with TEG’s small batch production policy.
Clothing Sample Makers Craft The Prototype
Now, before all eager fashion designers get too excited (although they should be anyway), the prototype is merely a mockup of future design. Instead of being made of desired organic cotton or hemp, the prototype will use cheaper materials to nail the essence of fashion ideas before moving onto production in earnest.
“The prototypical piece of your fashion collection won’t have all the bells and whistles of your final clothing line. It gives you an excellent foundation to work from and saves everyone time and money. Plus, it communicates to the designer how well you and the clothing sample maker will gel together. Does this professional understand the essence of your clothing line? You’ll quickly see once you develop a few prototypes.”
When starting one's own bespoke clothing line, it has never been more important to follow the guidance of the clothing pattern maker and work closely with them to achieve the perfect fit.
Next Comes The Fit
So, how does it fit? With the next run of samples, the designer will see just how well the clothing prototype grows from its initial designs into the fit sample.
The fit sample, differing from the prototype, is the sample in which the clothing sample maker determines how the sample fits. As TEG states:
“As with the other clothing design and manufacturing stages, you need to be meticulous about measurements and sizes. Consider every option, size, and material type. With that in mind, your sourced fabric and sustainable materials will make their debut with the fit sample.”
And it’s here where The Evans Group doubles down on checking back in on the fashion tech pack. One mistake (no matter how minor) can shake the foundation of the entire collection. A new clothing line can be in jeopardy with a lack of oversight. But luckily, clothing design experts at TEG will keep the info in check.
How Fashion Designers Benefit From Clothing Sample Makers
The Evans Group sums up the sheer importance of clothing sample makers towards the end of the article:
“Clothing sample makers are integral in the fashion production process. Along with submitting a clothing sample prototype for your line, they help in factory production and assist you all along the way.” says The Evans Group.
Never a company to shy away from its wide and varied team of creative experts, they drop a crucial mention to their hardworking staff:
“Plus, working in tandem with the rest of a production team (think creative experts, fellow designers, and textile workers), your prototypes will quickly flourish into extraordinary clothing collections in a matter of weeks.”
In short, clothing sample makers are experts who allow good fashion designs to turn into unique clothing for a burgeoning brand.
From Downtown Los Angeles, founder Jennifer Evans and her team have ensured that when clients come into the production house, they’re in good hands. And, when one is an emerging fashion designer, the act of finding that clothing manufacturer that shares creative flair and ideas is crucial to meeting goals.
With that in mind, TEG helps emerging designers find their footing without breaking the bank. It’s a breath of fresh air from an industry that tends to gatekeep through name recognition, unlimited funds, and resources. And for that, The Evans Group is easily one of the best bets for fashion designers the world over to invest in.
More About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
