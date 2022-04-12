Celebrate Earth Day, Every Day
Over 137,180,000 Pounds in Carbon Emissions Now Saved Annually with Solatube Products in UseSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solatube International, the world’s-leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular skylights and home ventilation systems is encouraging homeowners to celebrate Earth Day daily. The company is best known for its Solatube tubular skylights, a "green" daylighting solution that allows homeowners to reduce their energy consumption by switching off electric lights during the day.
According to ENERGY STAR, each year, 12% of a typical single-family home's energy bill is spent on lighting. An additional 42% of the bill is spent on heating and cooling costs, which can be greatly impacted by electric light use, heat/gain loss from inefficient windows and inadequate ventilation.
Using patented technology, tubular skylights harvest daylight at the rooftop, transfer it down a highly reflective tube and distribute it evenly into an interior space through a diffuser at the ceiling — on both sunny and cloudy days — with virtually no maintenance. It floods rooms in the home with beautiful, natural light at no cost once installed, and with no heat or cold transfer.
The first Solatube product was sold in 1991 and today more than 2 million people have “turned off the lights” by installing tubular skylights in their home. Each Solatube installation has helped to conserve resources and protect the environment for a better future.
“By conservative estimates, we have sold enough Solatube tubular skylights to offset 137,180,000 pounds in carbon emissions annually," said Solatube International President Robert E. Westfall, Jr. "That equates to taking 11,430 cars off the road for a full year.”
Particularly encouraged by the high demand and performance of their products around the U.S., Solatube International is convinced that the timing is ripe to start looking for additional business owners and entrepreneurs to join its one-of-a-kind Solatube Premier Dealer network. Those interested should visit www.solatubepremierdealership.com.
In addition to skylights, Solatube also offers a full line of energy-saving and eco-friendly home ventilation products, including Solar Star Attic Fans, a line of solar-powered attic ventilation fans that utilize the sun’s energy to reduce a home’s energy consumption by properly ventilating the attic space and reducing strain on heating and air conditioning systems.
Together, homeowners can live every day as if it is Earth Day through the investment of "green" daylighting and ventilation solutions in the home.
To learn more about Solatube and its energy-efficient home ventilation systems and skylights, visit www.Solatube.com.
To learn more about Earth Day 2022 “Invest in Our Planet,” visit www.earthday.org.
About Earth Day Network
Earth Day Network mobilizes over one billion people in 192 countries through year-round advocacy, education, public policy and consumer campaigns to protect the environment. For more information, visit www.earthday.org.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications, and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output and were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative developments the company has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. Solatube celebrated its 30th Anniversary in 2021. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com.
