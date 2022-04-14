Texas Entrepreneur Served 20,000 Homeless Since 2020 and Now Serves Hundreds More In Celebration of Easter Sunday

RoseMary Tucker Serves 20,000 People Hoodies4Healing Easter Celebration RoseMary Tucker Serves the Masses On Easter Sunday

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight turkeys, four hams, turkey dressing, macaroni and cheese for 300 people. Sounds like a royal feast, and it is. RoseMary Tucker and her team of volunteers from Hoodies4Healing Foundation are preparing to serve the homeless in style this Easter. They even have tables and chairs coming in to give them an area to sit down and eat. While most families are gathering to celebrate Christ’s resurrection with the traditional Easter meal, RoseMary is busy doing Christ’s work. It is only fitting that God’s people, who have fallen onto hard times, should be part of the festivities as well.

Ms. Tucker is serious about her commitment to provide for this sector of society who are underserved and forgotten. Since its inception in November 2020, Hoodies4Healing has served over 20,000 hungry souls. For some, the only good meal they receive is when Ms. Tucker pulls up in her van every Sunday morning, always loaded down with tons of food, including fifteen trays of home-cooked favorites, bottled water, and coffee. In addition, RoseMary supplies 250 bags filled with necessary essentials. The Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County reports that homelessness continues to plague the Harris, Fort Bend, and Montgomery counties in 2022. Foundations like Hoodies4Healing are a tremendous resource in catering to this need.

Hoodies4Healing needs the help of generous contributors so they can continue to meet their monthly financial goal of $5,000. Every little bit helps, whether it’s a cash donation or an in-store or online purchase from her store, Blessties Boutique. A portion of each sale goes to the ministry. RoseMary makes it very plain, “I am to serve, not feed, God’s children. Feeding is for animals.” That is her mission, and she has not missed a Sunday for the past two years.

For more information, contact RoseMary Tucker, Phone: 281-463-2537 or Email: hoodies4healing@gmail.com or Website: www.Hoodies4Healing.com