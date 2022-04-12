Aesthetic Medicine Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Business Opportunity And Forecasts To 2030

Reports And Data

Rising adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive treatment is a significant factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aesthetic medicine market size is expected to reach USD 149.06 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing inclination toward enhancing facial and bodily aesthetic appearance along with advancements in surgical as well as non-surgical aesthetic treatments is driving aesthetic medicine market revenue growth.

Aesthetic medicine is an emerging field t that focuses on altering cosmetic appearance through the treatment of conditions including scars, skin laxity, wrinkles, moles, liver spots, excess fat, cellulite, unwanted hair, skin discoloration, and spider veins among others. Rising accessibility to advanced aesthetic enhancing procedures that are effective and minimally invasive are contributing to the overall market revenue growth. Moreover, increase in demand for non-invasive cosmetic surgeries, growing incidences of accidents and trauma cases, increasing prevalence of congenital face and tooth abnormalities, and technological innovations is fueling the market revenue growth.

Less pain, faster outcomes, and lower costs are few factors contributing to demand for non-invasive procedures which is, in turn, driving the overall aesthetic medicine market revenue share. Botox injections, soft tissue fillers, and chemical peels are some of the popular non-invasive procedures.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1380

However, high cost of aesthetic treatment, low reimbursements, and risk of malfunctions associated with implants are major factors that hamper market growth.

Growth of medical tourism, increase in preference for a better quality of life, and rise in popularity of celebrities opting for surgeries to look more aesthetically appealing are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities to the market.

The report also covers SWOT examination and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer details about leading players. The key players in the market are focusing on developing new strategies such as mergers and acquisition, joint ventures, new product launches, agreements, and partnerships to retain their market position and expand their product base.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In December 2021, Allergen Aesthetics, a part of AbbVie, acquired a medical technology company, Soliton, Inc., a medical technology manufacturer in Houston, Texas. This acquisition will strengthen the market’s portfolio of non-invasive body contouring treatments.

Implant segment is expected to register a fast growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing patient demand for facial aesthetic treatments, increasing disposable income and spending capabilities, and rising geriatric population across the globe. Aesthetic implants are the devices intended to enhance the physical appearance and improve their image. Implantation is usually performed for cosmetic purposes as well as to rectify the deformed shape of the organ.

Hospitals & clinics segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Availability of sophisticated professional devices, strict legislative guidelines for usage, and availability of skilled professionals are some factors responsible for growth of this segment.

Non-surgical segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Non-surgical cosmetic procedures are non-invasive and aim at improving the physical appearance and satisfaction of the patient. The skin is not cut during the procedure. However, these procedures not only focus on the surface; they use devices that activate the skin’s deep layers to stimulate changes.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to the strong presence of leading medical device manufacturers. North America is expected to continue to account for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period owing to higher purchasing power of the consumers, an increased emphasis on innovation, and growing number of aesthetic companies operating out of the US. Moreover, an increase in the geriatric population and a high number of consumers looking for ways to delay or reverse signs of aging are other factors driving the market growth in North America.

Major participants in global aesthetic medicine market include AbbVie Inc., Galderma, Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Lumenis Be Ltd., Solta Medical, Candela Medical, Hologic, Inc., and Dentsply Sirona.

Get In detailed Research Study @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aesthetic-medicine-market

The report further offers insights of the market segments based on product type, applications, end users, and 5 major regions covered in the global Aesthetic Medicine market.

Aesthetic Medicine Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Energy-based Devices

Aesthetic Laser Devices

Body Contouring and Skin Tightening Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Implants

Dental Implants

Breast Implants

Facial Implants

Others

Anti-Wrinkle Products

Botulinum Toxin/BOTOX

Dermal Fillers

Chemical Peel

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Surgical

Non-Surgical

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Medical Spas & Beauty Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Use

Pre Book Research Report Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1380

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1380

Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:

What is the revenue growth rate of the global Aesthetic Medicine market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Aesthetic Medicine Market?

What are the key challenges impacting the global Aesthetic Medicine market growth?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis conducted in the report?

Explore Latest Trending Research Reports By Reports and Data’s

NGS Sample Preparation Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/ngs-sample-preparation-market-to-reach-usd-5-42-billion-by-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Microbial and Bacterial Cellulose Production Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/microbial-and-bacterial-cellulose-production-market-to-reach-usd-980-9-million-by-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Coagulation Analyzers Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/coagulation-analyzers-market-to-reach-usd-11-7-billion-by-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Membrane Chromatography Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/membrane-chromatography-market-to-reach-usd-641-87-million-by-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Laboratory Mixer Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/laboratory-mixer-market-to-reach-usd-2-25-billion-by-2027-says-reports-and-data/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.