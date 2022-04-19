mxHERO Announces Integration with Microsoft SharePoint Online
mxHERO integrates its unique Mail2Cloud digital bridge to SharePoint Online, providing a seamless way for customers to capture content from email
mxHERO is excited to add SharePoint Online to its capabilities”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, mxHERO, Inc., creator of the mxHERO Mail2Cloud digital bridge, announced an integration with Microsoft SharePoint Online.
— Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHERO Inc.
mxHERO integrated its unique cloud-based Mail2Cloud digital bridge to the SharePoint Online API, providing a seamless pathway for customers to capture both at-rest and in-flight digital content from email systems. Customers can auto-capture an expanded set of enterprise digital content enabling improved security, collaboration, and workflow automation potential right from the SharePoint Online user interface.
Through the integration, email users will have no change management aspects to their current use of email as mxHERO will automatically capture both email body and email attachments for placement into targeted SharePoint Online folders, accelerating collaboration and security for that same content. Furthermore, users can collaborate around digital assets more effectively, including those that today reside within their respective email systems. With an average enterprise-wide deployment time for mxHERO of under ninety (90) minutes, the time to value for customers is significant.
"As public agencies and enterprises continue to adopt cloud-based platforms for their strategic digital content management aims, we believe it is vital that they also consider the significant digital content currently being processed via legacy email systems. Email is insecure, a poor system of record, and an ineffective system of engagement for digital content in today's high-velocity business environment," said Donald R. Hammons, mxHERO's Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.
Through the integration, mxHERO allows for email's digital content to be captured, thereby expanding the advantages for customers in information security, malware/ransomware defenses, content management, digital hygiene, governance, and collaboration.
"SharePoint Online is a leading Content Service Platform with more than 250,000 organizations and 200 million monthly active users, including over 85% of the Fortune 500 companies. mxHERO is excited to add SharePoint Online to its capabilities given the profound footprint of Microsoft's platform," said Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHERO Inc.
The integration is now available to all mxHERO and SharePoint Online customers.
About mxHERO
mxHERO is a San Francisco, California-based firm with global operations in Europe, Israel, N. America, and Asia-Pac. mxHERO is a two-time winner of the Astors Platinum Award (2019 and 2020) for Best U.S.Homeland Email Security Application and a former Box Elite Partner of the Year. The company's flagship offering, Mail2Cloud, is a cloud service or digital bridge that automates the capture and intelligent routing of email and email attachments to targeted customer cloud content management platforms. mxHERO compliments existing security and cloud solutions by intelligently capturing all emails and/or email attachments (both inbound and outbound traffic, from any device type, operating system, or platform) with no end-user intervention or workflow disruption. The company's digital bridge provides workflow automation, email-based content insights, automation of governance, and retention policies. By auto-extracting sensitive email-based content (whether at-rest or in-flight), the security threat surface for customers pursuant to email system breach events is reduced or eliminated. Applications developed for mxHERO's Mail2Cloud platform work with any email management program, including Gmail, Office365, and Microsoft Exchange/Outlook. More than 13,000 companies and over 1,000,000 users have enhanced their email management and security capabilities with mxHERO's solutions. Website: www.mxhero.com
Bruno Santos
mxHERO Inc.
+1 415-942-8211
email us here