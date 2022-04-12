Tri-Cities Functional Medicine Releases Guide on Common Dry Skin Symptoms of Autoimmune Disorders
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Cities Functional Medicine has released a guide on if dry skin is a common sign of autoimmune disorders. Although many autoimmune disorders have varying symptoms, many show signs through dry and scaly skin.
Many times, autoimmune disorders go undiagnosed until the symptoms become unmanageable. People must note the common symptoms that many come with autoimmune disorders, including:
- Skin problems
- Chronic fatigue
- Joint swelling and pain
- Digestion issues or pain in the abdomen
- Frequent fever
- Swollen glands
These are common colds or flu symptoms, making it difficult to know if an autoimmune disorder causes them. Since these conditions affect the whole body, it could indicate an autoimmune disorder if someone is dealing with skin issues.
Conditions that show signs through your skin include:
- Eczema- red, dry, sore, burning, and itchy skin
- Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis- red, dry, itchy, and scaly patches of skin
- Scleroderma- hard and dry skin
- Thyroid Diseases- dry, red, swollen, or thickening of the skin
- Type 1 Diabetes- brown and scaly skin
- Lupus- butterfly-shaped rashes on cheeks and nose
Traditional practices will typically give someone a special cream, lotion, or ointment for your skin and may miss the underlying issue. Functional medicine addresses the whole body and evaluates what is causing the symptoms. This method may make it easier to spot autoimmune disorders since practitioners address everything that may be going on.
Skin problems can be the tip of the iceberg if someone has an autoimmune disorder. Dr. Radawi is a functional medicine practitioner that can help someone who may have a skin condition with possible underlying issues.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine is an established functional medicine practice in Johnson City, Tennessee. People living with skin conditions should visit the Tri-Cities website to take a free webinar and learn more.
Tambri Radawi
Many times, autoimmune disorders go undiagnosed until the symptoms become unmanageable. People must note the common symptoms that many come with autoimmune disorders, including:
- Skin problems
- Chronic fatigue
- Joint swelling and pain
- Digestion issues or pain in the abdomen
- Frequent fever
- Swollen glands
These are common colds or flu symptoms, making it difficult to know if an autoimmune disorder causes them. Since these conditions affect the whole body, it could indicate an autoimmune disorder if someone is dealing with skin issues.
Conditions that show signs through your skin include:
- Eczema- red, dry, sore, burning, and itchy skin
- Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis- red, dry, itchy, and scaly patches of skin
- Scleroderma- hard and dry skin
- Thyroid Diseases- dry, red, swollen, or thickening of the skin
- Type 1 Diabetes- brown and scaly skin
- Lupus- butterfly-shaped rashes on cheeks and nose
Traditional practices will typically give someone a special cream, lotion, or ointment for your skin and may miss the underlying issue. Functional medicine addresses the whole body and evaluates what is causing the symptoms. This method may make it easier to spot autoimmune disorders since practitioners address everything that may be going on.
Skin problems can be the tip of the iceberg if someone has an autoimmune disorder. Dr. Radawi is a functional medicine practitioner that can help someone who may have a skin condition with possible underlying issues.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine is an established functional medicine practice in Johnson City, Tennessee. People living with skin conditions should visit the Tri-Cities website to take a free webinar and learn more.
Tambri Radawi
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine
email us here