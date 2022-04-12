Miller applauds Biden E15 announcement

DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued the following statement:

"I applaud President Biden’s announcement that the EPA will issue a national emergency waiver for summertime use of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol. This is great news for drivers, farmers, and the Iowa economy.

"This month, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and I urged EPA Administrator Michael Regan to issue such a waiver, and we noted that doing so would result in both lower pump prices and lower overall tailpipe emissions. It also would support our nation’s efforts toward reducing our dependence on foreign oil. I’m looking forward to continuing to use E15 this summer. Thank you, President Biden, for announcing other efforts to support biofuels."