Agility CMS Follows Up Best Year 2021 With Impressive Q1 2022
Agility CMS’ sales doubled in 2021, with 30% of customers being new, representing the company’s best year since its launch in 2002.
With our best year ever, we've been able to help more businesses be customer centric and future-proof. The customer experiences they are creating are next level and we're so proud to be part of that”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility CMS, an enterprise-grade headless CMS, has announced an impressive end to 2021 followed by continued growth in 2022. Agility CMS’ sales doubled in 2021, with 30% of customers being new, representing the company’s best year since its launch in 2002.
— Agility CMS CEO, Jon Voigt
With more enterprises gravitating toward composable architectures, Agility CMS’ stance as a longstanding headless CMS with a user-friendly content authoring experience has enticed forward-thinking brands from various industries. Moreover, Agility CMS’ near-100% customer retention rate is a testament to its industry-leading technology, along with its efficient customer support ecosystem.
Since the turn of 2021, the number of enterprise companies using Agility CMS has nearly doubled across several industries, including health care, energy, and manufacturing.
Agility CMS is at the Forefront of the Composable Revolution
Leading brands across these industries have adopted API-first and composable DXP strategies for the following reasons:
- Growing disillusion with legacy, monolithic platforms that stifle flexibility and skyrocket costs.
- The rise in demand for customer-centric digital experiences that include ecommerce and personalization.
- An omnichannel trend requiring brands to overcome the content silos that limit their ability to understand customer needs.
"I'm so proud of our team and our focus over the last year. With our best year ever, we've been able to help more businesses be more customer centric, content driven, and future-proof. The customer experiences they are creating are next level and we're so proud to be part of that," commented CEO Jon Voigt.
A Growing List Of Accomplishments
Along with its flexible and secure headless platform, Agility CMS has completed a number of key integrations to further enhance the customer and employee experience, including:
- Launch of a Salesforce integration
- Addition to the Vercel Marketplace
- Integration with HubSpot
- Achieving SOC2 Type II Compliance
- Launch of European Data Center
These integrations have translated into exponential API usage growth, with the number of API requests increasing by over 500%.
On the enterprise security front, Agility CMS achieved SOC2 Type II Compliance, and launched a European data center to improve content delivery speeds while maintaining compliance with local regulations.
Agility CMS was also named an industry leader by the business software review platform G2 Crowd, in its Winter 2022 Report for Headless CMS.
“Agility CMS is a very robust and smart CMS with all key features. It is very intuitive and customizable; it evolves with our digital solution as various needs arrive. We have been using this platform for years and it was supporting our evolving needs through many iterations. The team is very helpful, and always provides the best support possible. Their roadmap never has any unexpected surprises, always being side by side with our requirements and needs. It is very flexible and extensible, and we never feel limited by the software when it comes to new digital projects,” shared a long-term user of Agility CMS on the G2 Crowd Reviews website.
New Targets On the Horizon
Agility CMS endeavors to continue its tremendous growth by launching a new app framework and marketplace. The company also plans a Partner Program revamp in 2022, along with an engineering team expansion, a brand new UI, and a renewed focus on integrations with MACH technologies.
“We’re delighted with what we’ve achieved over the last year and will continue our commitment to our customers, and partners,” said Agility CMS CEO Jon Voigt. “The new partner program will reinforce our relationship with implementation partners and will help customers create scalable composable digital solutions quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Last year our partner network nearly doubled and is now acting as a global network of experts with deep knowledge of Agility CMS and related headless technologies,” he added.
About Agility CMS
Agility CMS is an enterprise-grade digital content platform for creating customer-driven digital experiences that propel business growth. It enables marketing and development teams to create and manage content across their digital properties. The CMS’ hybrid approach reduces the creative limitations and security concerns created by the legacy and pure headless CMS platforms. It provides complete creative freedom for web developers while retaining familiar authoring tools to editors and content creators.
