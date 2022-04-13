Agility CMS Follows Up Best Year 2021 With Impressive Q1 2022

Agility CMS Logo Agility CMS is Named a Leader in Headless CMS

Agility CMS’ sales doubled in 2021, with 30% of customers being new, representing the company’s best year since its launch in 2002.

With our best year ever, we've been able to help more businesses be customer centric and future-proof. The customer experiences they are creating are next level and we're so proud to be part of that” — Agility CMS CEO, Jon Voigt