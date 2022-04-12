Radiant Digital acquires Compassites Singapore to expand global digital transformation delivery capabilities

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vienna, VA – (AsiaNewswire.net) -- Radiant Digital Solutions, Inc. (Radiant Digital) has announced the strategic acquisition of Singapore-based Compassites Technology Solutions Pte Ltd (Compassites Singapore) to expand into new markets in Southeast Asia. In addition to offices in Singapore, these markets will be serviced from Radiant locations in India.

“We are very excited about this acquisition. We look forward to adding Compassites Singapore customers to our portfolio and providing them with our leading-edge transformation solutions. In addition, access to new financial services and fintech expertise in Singapore will strengthen our capabilities.” said Dr. Shankar Rachakonda, CEO of Radiant Digital.

“The timing is so perfect for us to leverage the comprehensive digital offerings that Radiant brings to the table. Together, our combined teams will bolster the capabilities we offer to our customers in this region and increase our capacity to take on new challenges,” said Compassites Singapore Business Head, Sreedhar Kannan.

“We are proud to welcome Compassites Singapore to the Radiant Digital family,” added Dr. Rachakonda, “their talented consultants will greatly complement and enhance our existing team.”

About Radiant Digital

Radiant Digital delivers advanced and innovative digital transformation solutions that help our customers become more operationally efficient and competitive. Radiant’s solutions help reduce costs, advance agility, increase customer insight, and improve employee skills and knowledge. To learn more about Radiant, please visit www.radiant.digital or www.linkedin.com/company/radiant-digital-solutions.

About Compassites Singapore

Compassites Singapore is a technology consulting, and custom application development company specialized in providing game-changing technology services, including digital experience management, enterprise mobility, big data analytics, cloud computing & testing. To learn more about Compassites Singapore, please visit www.compassitesinc.com or www.linkedin.com/company/compassites-software-solutions

