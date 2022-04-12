TENSTRIKE: EXPOSING & DISRUPTING TRADITIONAL LEAD-GENERATION
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMALL businesses and contractors who rely on lead-generation services as a way of finding customers are becoming increasingly frustrated on how they rarely lead to results. Yet, the big agencies and platforms continue to charge a staggering amount of money for little reward.
Not only that, a number of the major players in the lead-generation industry are also currently under investigation for fraudulent practices.
Tenstrike, a performance based SMB marketing agency based in Scottsdale Arizona, is now boldly changing the trajectory of lead-generation for the better. Disrupting the traditional lead-generation systems and completely changing the game for small businesses and contractors, Tenstrike enables their clients to receive calls directly from highly-aligned, potential customers looking for their services. In short; eliminating the need for the middle-man.
Tenstrike is more than a marketing agency and was created out of a recognized need. Their deep knowledge and philosophy on marketing originates from a background in big tech and they fully acknowledge the challenges faced by small businesses and contractors. One of the Tenstrike founders was also in the roofing industry himself and experienced the questionable lead-generation system first hand.
He felt ripped off by the renowned platforms and agencies and spending thousands of dollars on leads that rarely amounted to customers. It therefore came as no surprise to him that large companies such as Angi, HomeAdvisor and Thumbtack to name only a few, are now under investigation for fraudulent practices. He knew that businesses and contractors – especially those starting out and with limited funds, deserved better and so came up with a plan to disrupt the old system by helping their clients receive calls directly from potential customers who are already searching for their services.
How Tenstrike works is simple but smart. The highly experienced team are 100% performance based so for the client, this means they’re not locked into any long-term contracts. If Tenstrike don’t deliver, the client stops paying.
Tenstrike are a company determined to do things differently and they’re not afraid to speak up about the malpractice in the industry. Lead-generation, when done right and with the client’s needs as the first priority, can be an incredible way to elevate a business to new heights.
Brian Zeman of Tenstrike comments:
"We experienced fraudulent lead providers first hand and decided were now going to change the game by helping contractors cut them out altogether, reaching potential customers directly. No more fake or bad leads, instead, we help businesses get direct contact from people searching for their services."
Tenstrike isn’t just about helping small businesses and contractors find clients; they’re about creating an entirely new level of customer care, results and satisfaction within the industry.
For further information, quotes or interview requests please contact Rich Davis at rich@tenstrike.com.
Website: https://www.tenstrike.com/
Rich Davis
Tenstrike
+1 619-598-4278
rich@tenstrike.com