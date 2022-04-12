Maya Angelou™ 7-Inch Bust Joins the “SculptHer™” Collection by Statues.Com

Maya Angelou sculpture in bronze and marble Maya Angelou bronze sculpture by Statues.com Maya Angelou SculptHer sculpture Statues.com

The “SculptHER™” Collection continues with tribute to Angelou™, an acclaimed American poet and civil rights activist, in celebration of National Poetry Month

Each bust amplifies the achievements of phenomenal women and serves as visual inspiration for all people.” — Evi Karpos, Project Coordinator at Statues.Com