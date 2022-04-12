Maya Angelou™ 7-Inch Bust Joins the “SculptHer™” Collection by Statues.Com
The “SculptHER™” Collection continues with tribute to Angelou™, an acclaimed American poet and civil rights activist, in celebration of National Poetry Month
Each bust amplifies the achievements of phenomenal women and serves as visual inspiration for all people.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In conjunction with April being National Poetry Month, Statues.Com has added to its special collection of statues entitled, “SculptHER™” Maya Angelou™, a nationally renowned poet, a noted author, accomplished actress and singer, and a civil rights activist. Statues.Com is memorializing Angelou™ in a 7-inch bust.
— Evi Karpos, Project Coordinator at Statues.Com
Angelou™ (1928–2014), published several collections of poetry, but her most famous was 1971’s collection, “Just Give Me a Cool Drink of Water ‘Fore I Die”, which was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. She was also a famous literary artist. Angelou™ published 36 books in all. She penned seven autobiographies, three books of essays, and several books of poetry. She was most noted for her acclaimed 1969 memoir, “I know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”
Angelou™ received several honors throughout her career, including two NAACP Image Awards in the outstanding literary work (nonfiction) category, in 2005 and 2009. She had an illustrious acting career, as well. In 1961, Angelou™ appeared in an off-Broadway production of Jean Genet's “The Blacks” with James Earl Jones, Lou Gossett Jr. and Cicely Tyson. Angelou™ went on to earn a Tony Award nomination for her role in the play “Look Away” (1973) and an Emmy Award nomination for her work on the television miniseries “Roots” (1977), among other honors.
A member of the Harlem Writers Guild and a civil rights activist, Angelou™ organized and starred in the musical revue Cabaret for Freedom as a benefit for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, also serving as the SCLC's northern coordinator.
The “SculptHER™” collection, Telling Her Story Through Sculpture” is honoring 24 women over the next two years from the fields of science, civil rights, history, astronomy, aviation, education, the arts, and much more. Statues.Com will present one of these women in a white bonded marble or bronze bust each month.
“After three decades of creating and manufacturing sculptures for buyers around the world, it’s time to celebrate Her Story Through Sculpture! Each bust will amplify the achievements of phenomenal women and serve as visual inspiration for all people,” said Evi Karpos, Project Coordinator at Statues.Com.
These statues are available for sale on Etsy.com and at the Statues.Com website.
Statues.Com is now a licensed provider of the Maya Angelou™ image. Each bust created by Statues.Com is now an officially licensed product.
(Maya Angelou™ is a trademark of Cage Bird Legacy, LLC.)
About Statues.Com
Statues.Com was the first custom sculpting studio to offer commissioned marble and bronze art sculpture services online. Over the years our business has evolved to include clients from all over the globe.
We combine detail-oriented project coordinators and the latest technology with highly skilled artisans and sculptors – all coming together to bring your vision to life before your eyes.
With over 25 years in the industry, we offer a personalized experience, white-glove service, and a team that prides itself in creating a true work of art.
Statues.Com is a family business that has been “shaping history through sculpture for over 25 years”, says CEO and President Vasilios Karpos.
