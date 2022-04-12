CANADA’S FASTEST GROWING CELL PHONE REPAIR CHAIN - WITH AN OPENING EVERY THREE WEEKS - OPENS ITS 7TH EDMONTON STORE
As well made as cell phones are, their screens can break and unfortunately an estimated 600 Canadians drop or break their screens somehow every hour. When that happens we’re here to help.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EDMONTON, AB. Dr. Phone Fix, Canada’s fastest growing cell phone repair chain, has opened its 7th Edmonton area store as part of its growth plan to reach 200 stores nationwide. The store, located across from West Edmonton Mall in the Westgate Shopping Centre, became fully operational today.
“We’re proud to be expanding in our home town of Edmonton, the city I made my home when I first arrived in Canada in 2012,” says founder and CEO, Piyush Sawhney. He opened his first store in 2019, seven years after arriving in the country.
Dr. Phone Fix is one of Canada’s hottest new business stories in the multi-billion dollar cell phone business with a three-year growth rate of 1900%. Revenue has jumped to around 2500%. Sawhney or the Company are a nominee for ten top Canadian 2022 business awards for growth, leadership, customer service and entrepreneurship presented or sponsored by the federal government, top businesses, business associations or magazines.
Sawhney says, “We know how concerned Edmonton residents are about protecting the planet so we’re pleased to give cell phones a second life, so to speak, and divert them from e-waste landfills. Our specially trained technicians provide top notch service repairing the phones, tablets, iPads and computers and we guarantee their work for life.” He added, “Dr. Phone Fix is the second largest seller of certified pre-owned cell phones in Canada so customers have the option to buy year old models rather than buying the newest and most expensive versions.”
Sawhney also says, "As part of our green commitment, Dr. Phone Fix is partnering with Canada’s top battery recycler, Call2Recycle, which is the federal government’s chosen battery recycler. It’s also approved by various provincial governments and municipalities.”
Sawhney says, “As well manufactured as cell phones are, their screens can break and unfortunately according to an industry estimate, 600 Canadians drop or break their screens somehow every hour dropping them on hard surfaces, running over them and even dropping them down the toilet. We know Canadians cant be without their phones, so when that happens, we’re here to help with fast, unmatched service and pricing.”
Sawhney says, “We’ve received thousands of online Google customer reviews, Almost everyone with five stars. You can’t please everyone, but we try.”
About us
Dr. Phone Fix is Canada’s fastest growing cell phone and electronics repair chain and a top Canadian award nominee for 2022 with ten nominations. Based in Edmonton, it is the 4th largest chain and the only business not corporately owned or a franchisee of a U.S. based company among the top companies in the sector in Canada. Dr. Phone Fix’s goal is to open 200 stores and become Canada’s largest business in the category. It expects to be 1/5th of the way there by this Christmas.
