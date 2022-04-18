Submit Release
SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YADA DOOR OPENS AND PRESENTS ITSELF TO THE WORLD AS THE NUMBER ONE NEW SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM TO LOG ON

YADA DOOR 4.0 HAS MUSIC SEARCH ENGINE THAT PROVIDES GREAT ENTERTAINMENT AND OTHER PROGRAMS WHICH IS TOTALLY FREE

YADA DOOR known as: YADA 4.0 Small Operation System opens it's doors to anyone within the world that has wi-fi. With this system they can benefit from online programming which is changing lives. End users can upload pictures, post images, and receive notifications as a friends request in the newest social media program.

There is also the capability to send likes and make comments on things they enjoy. Lets not forget about the ability to discuss topics that promote wholesome discussions that allow for differences of opinion.

Listen to twelve different types of free music such as: COUNTRY, POP ROCK, HIP HOP, CLASSICAL, LATIN, EDM, TECHNO, CHRISTIAN, R&B, JAZZ, DIGATIA, and PUNK ROCK all free to enjoy daily. YADAMP3 will allow three types of settings for download monthly that will not requires a ridiculous fee per subscription for only $3.75. It will provide all kinds of music: natural, digital, and new development music.

"Garth Brooks is the greatest country singer, and we wanted to highlight his outstanding accomplishments with his greatest song as we open our door. We are working on a special type of software that will revolutionize music," said Rayford Roberson, CEO/Founder. "We didn't invent the cd we just made it the greatest cd software program ever. We didn't invent social media network we just made the social media network greater. We didn't invent search engine research or other products that are available to use. However, we invent a lot of the products you use even greater!"

YADA DOOR is now the new number one social media network and search engine company for your personal and small business needs. Sign in, log on and stay on, and get a special membership reward when you sign in for "FREE". All partnership for equity ownership is welcome.

Rayford Roberson
YADA CORPORATION
+1 559-369-3413
email us here

IF TOMORROW NEVER COMES

