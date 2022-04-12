BeamStarter: Introduction and Seed Sale Closure Announcement

/EIN News/ -- Warsaw, Poland, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeamStarter, the first IDO launchpad on Moonbeam Network, has announced its seed round closure.



As of today, the blockchain market is saturated with launchpads for projects to do Initial DEX Offering (IDO). The idea behind these launchpads was to give retail investors access to high quality projects and give the projects a platform to engage large communities to raise project awareness. Unfortunately, launchpads became more focused towards projects and compromised on retail investors’ needs. In order to address some of the key issues of the sector, the BeamStarter team decided to bring the best launchpad on the best blockchain!

Introducing BeamStarter — the first cross-chain launchpad on Moonbeam Network to host and launch innovative projects on Moonbeam and beyond.

BeamStarter: Launching the first launchpad on Moonbeam Network to bring the best user experience

BeamStarter is the first launchpad on Moonbeam Network which is leveraging Polkadot’s cross-chain security feature while providing its community the same legacy tools thus taking their IDO experience to the next level. It provides some of the best and much needed features in the blockchain market; such as:

Timely Liquidity Add and Token Distribution : Despite a successful IDO, it’s more than often that projects fail to add liquidity or distribute tokens on time to its investors that results in poor experience of a participant.

: Despite a successful IDO, it’s more than often that projects fail to add liquidity or distribute tokens on time to its investors that results in poor experience of a participant. Most launchpads have either no governance or a weak governance model .

. No cross-chain br idge to move tokens between blockchains . It’s a fact that multi-chain is the future. All projects would eventually launch on multiple blockchains to capture a greater share of the market.

. It’s a fact that multi-chain is the future. All projects would eventually launch on multiple blockchains to capture a greater share of the market. No one-stop-shop solutions for new projects. Everyday there are several projects coming out in blockchain space with their aim to disrupt an existing sector but more than often they only have business knowledge not blockchain. So, there is a need for a holistic package for such newcomers to support them in their project lifecycle.

Closing of BeamStarter’s $150k Seed Round

BeamStarter is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed its seed round to build the next-level launchpad. The seed round sale had 15 million BeamStart tokens assigned at a price of $0.01 USD, thus raising a total of $150k USD through individual investors as well as influencers/VCs.

BeamStarter is preparing for its private and strategic sale rounds to raise more funds to expand its team and to build a holistic launchpad platform focused on serving retail investors while handholding projects throughout their lifecycle. Follow their twitter and telegram to stay updated!

About BeamStarter

Built on Moonbeam, BeamStarter’s mission is to provide a comprehensive package of services by positioning itself as the one-stop cross-chain launchpad for innovative crypto projects. Taking your IDO experience to the next level!

