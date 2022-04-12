Due To Increased Consumption, The Meat Processing Equipment Market Is Estimated To Pass $13 Billion By 2026 As Per The Business Research Company's Meat Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers meat processing equipment market size, meat processing equipment market forecasts, major meat processing equipment companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the meat processing equipment market, the increasing consumption of processed meat is expected to propel the growth of the meat processing equipment market going forward. Processed meat provides a number of advantages, including a better taste, a lower risk of meat-borne infections, a longer shelf life, and a high degree of portability. For instance, according to Standard Process Inc., a US based food supplement company's report published in 2020, processed foods account for about 70% of the American diet. Additionally, according to the agricultural and processed food products export development authority, during the fiscal years 2020-21, India exported 774.11 megatonnes (MT) of processed meat to the world, valued at $1.62 million. Therefore, the increasing consumption of processed meat drives the growth of the processed meat market.



The global meat processing equipment market size is expected to grow from $9.78 billion in 2021 to $10.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.71%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s global meat processing equipment industry growth analysis, the market is expected to reach $13.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.89%.

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the meat processing equipment market. Technological innovation is the discovery of knowledge that advances technology. For instance, in February 2019, Germany based food company GEA introduced a new injection system for brining bacon and poultry called MultiJector 2mm. This brine injection system is part of the GEA MultiJector product family and is specifically designed for poultry processing and precise bacon production for 700 mm wide lines. This system features 2 mm OptiFlex needles, promoting a tight injection pattern and allowing for better and higher consistency, product quality, and injection accuracy.

Major players in the meat processing equipment market are GEA Group, JBT Corporation, Marel, Illinois Tool Works, The Middleby Corporation, Bettcher Industries, Equipamientos Carnicos, Biro Manufacturing Company, Brahe, RZPO, Bizerba, Riopel Industries, Minerva Omega Group, Risco, Millard Manufacturing Corporation, Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation, Gee Gee Foods & Packaging, PSS Svidnik, Ross Industries Inc., and Metalbud Nowicki.

The global meat processing equipment market outlook is segmented by type into cutting equipment, blending equipment, tenderizing equipment, filling equipment, slicing equipment, grinding equipment, smoking equipment, massaging equipment, others; by meat type into beef, mutton, pork, others; by application into fresh processed meat, precooked meat, raw cooked meat, cured meat, dry meat, raw fermented sausages, others.

North America was the largest region in the meat processing equipment market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global meat processing equipment market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global meat processing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

