Acetone Market Significant Growth, Size and Industry Forecast 2028 | Mitsui Chemicals, CEPSA Quimica, Prasol Chemicals

Reports And Data

Growing demand for acetone solvents is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acetone market is expected to reach USD 6,910.1 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acetone is a commonly used solvent primarily used in industrial and laboratory settings, as well as is considered safe enough for household applications. Currently, acetone is produced from petrochemicals as a co-product of phenol.

The rapid growth of the cosmetics industry is estimated to drive the market demand for acetone in the forecast period. The developing nations in the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions are likely to offer substantial growth opportunities for the cosmetics industry. Acetone is popular as the primary ingredient in nail polish remover. Moreover, cosmetic products, including makeup and skin creams, comprise acetone as a solvent provider to different chemicals. It is also a chief constituent in chemical skin peels to treat acne.

Increasing demand for polycarbonates is likely to boost the market demand in the upcoming years. Polycarbonates, derived from Bisphenol-A, find increasing implementation in the automotive industry, which is one of the key drivers for the growth of the market. Polycarbonate is increasingly deployed as an alternative for manufacturing a wide variety of materials and are most beneficial when transparency and impact resistance are a product requirement (for example, in bullet-proof glasses). Polycarbonate is usually used for plastic lenses in eyewear, protective gear, in medical devices, digital Disks (CDs, DVDs, and Blu-ray discs), greenhouses, and exterior lighting fixtures.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2330

Major companies profiled in the global market report include -

Honeywell Research Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, INEOS Phenol GmbH, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., CEPSA Quimica, Inc., Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. LyondellBasell Industries Inc., ALTIVIA Ketones & Additives, LLC, SABIC, and Kumho P&B Chemicals, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By grade, the technical grade contributed to a larger market share of around 85.0% in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 4.5% in the forecast period.

By application, the solvents dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 5.1% in the forecast period. Solvents find application in products including nail polish removers, lacquers & finishes, cement, cleaners, films, paint, coatings, and adhesives.

By industry vertical, the electronics industry held a considerable market share in 2018 and is projected to have a CAGR of 5.4% in the period 2019-2027. Electronics devices require exceptionally clean components for maximum performance and acetone suits well in meeting those requirements. Also, acetone is used in the manufacturing of polycarbonates used in several electronics applications.

The Asia Pacific region led by China contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is forecasted to experience the fastest growth rate of 6.2% in the forecast period. The high market demand is due to the increasing demand for solvents, MMA, and bisphenol-A from several end-user industries, including electronics, construction, and automotive.

Gain a better understanding of what more we have to offer:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2330

Regional Outlook:

The market in Europe is projected to exhibit a slow growth rate of 3.8% in the period 2019-2027.

The market in North America led by the U.S. is fuelled by its demand in paints and coatings, construction, and automotive industries.

The Asia Pacific region led by China contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is forecasted to experience the fastest growth rate of 6.0% in the forecast period. The high market demand is due to the increasing demand for solvents, MMA, and bisphenol-A from several end-user industries, including electronics, construction, and automotive.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sodium-molybdate-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Acetone Market on the basis of Type, Material, End Users, Application and region:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Technical Grade

Specialty Grade

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Solvents

Bisphenol-A

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

Methyl Isobutyl Ketone

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Cosmetics

Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Agriculture

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Speak to Analyst for Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2330

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Take a look for more Related Reports:

Textile Chemicals Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/08/21/1904938/0/en/Textile-Chemicals-Market-To-Reach-USD-36-62-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Anti-Slip Coating Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/09/1912998/0/en/Anti-Slip-Coating-Market-To-Reach-USD-179-3-Million-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Roof Coatings Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/11/1914345/0/en/Roof-Coatings-Market-To-Reach-USD-2-03-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

1-Decene Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/10/07/1925977/0/en/1-Decene-Market-To-Reach-USD-1-45-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.