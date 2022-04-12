UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law Hosts Renowned Thought Leaders at Spring Summit on SEPs and FRAND at Mount Washington

Andrei Iancu, David Kappos, and Hon. Kathleen O'Malley (Ret.) Speak at UNH Franklin Pierce IP Summit Micky Minhas, JD/LLM '97, Director of UNH Franklin Pierce Center for Intellectual Property Ranked Top 10 in IP for 30 Years in a Row

Three-day event explores the intersection of antitrust and patents

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law will welcome world-renowned thought leaders on intellectual property for its Spring Summit in Mount Washington, NH, entitled “Exploring Intersections.” This Summit will focus on the FRAND and SEP issues raised at the intersection of intellectual property and antitrust. The diverse views on the topic are highlighted in the hundreds of comments received in light of the July 9, 2021 White House Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy. The Summit will feature discussion and debate by recently retired CAFC Judge Kathleen O’Malley, former CAFC Judge Arthur Gajarsa, and former USPTO Directors Andrei Iancu and David Kappos. The Summit will take place April 24-26, 2022.

Summit participants—who include IP leaders from Microsoft, Qualcomm, Dolby, Johnson & Johnson, Fortress, and Dell as well as members of academia, high-profile firms, and aggregator entities—will also discuss the European Commission’s DG GROW, which published its Public Consultation on SEP licensing on February 15. The consultation was accompanied by a Call for Evidence for an Impact Assessment and raises specific questions on a number of topics including problems related to SEP licensing, essentiality, FRAND and enforcement.

“We are excited to host such distinguished thought leaders,” said Micky Minhas, Director of the Franklin Pierce Center for Intellectual Property and 1997 JD/LLM graduate of UNH Franklin Pierce. “We take as a starting point that there are strong views on either side of these difficult issues. Given this backdrop, the attendees will explore common ground that we can build upon.”

The Summit is invite-only, but certain presentations and discussions will be live-streamed. Register here to access the sessions of your choosing.

UNH Franklin Pierce has ranked in the Top 10 for Intellectual Property for more than 30 years by US News & World Report. For more information about the school’s IP programs, please visit Intellectual Property Law Program | University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law.