Global Social Media Optimization Market - Forecast to 2027
Adobe, IBM, Google, Oracle, Salesforce, Sprout Social, Hootsuite, Meltwater, Sprinklr, Digimind, HubSpot, Clarabridge, Khoros, Falcon.io, Zoho Corporation, NetBase, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, Buffer, Agorapulse, Sendible, MavSocial, Socialbakers, Synthesio, and eClincher, among others, are the key players in the social media optimization market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Social Media Optimization Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 22.9% between 2022 and 2027. The social media optimization market is largely driven by the growing demand for social media analytics tools, the growing consumption of digital media content, the increasing number of social media platforms, and the growing demand for greater social media interactions.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Social Media Optimization Market - Forecast to 2027”
Key Market Insights
- The growing demand for online shopping and the growth of the e-commerce industry is expected to increase the adoption of social media optimization tools
- The growing adoption of AI and data analytics is expected to increase the demand for social media optimization tools
- The social media marketing tools segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the product type
- The sales and marketing management segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the application
- The retail and consumer goods segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on end-user
- Adobe, IBM, Google, Oracle, Salesforce, Sprout Social, Hootsuite, Meltwater, Sprinklr, Digimind, HubSpot, Clarabridge, Khoros, Falcon.io, Zoho Corporation, NetBase, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, Buffer, Agorapulse, Sendible, MavSocial, Socialbakers, Synthesio, and eClincher, among others, are the key players in the social media optimization market
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/social-media-optimization-market-3768
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Social Media Marketing Tools
- Social Media Listening
- Monitoring and Analytics Tools
- Social Media Asset and Content Management Tools
- Social Media Risk and Compliance Management Tools
- Social Media Marketing Services
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Sales and Marketing Management
- Customer Experience Management
- Competitive Intelligence
- Risk Management and Fraud Detection
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- BFSI
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Government and Public Sector
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- IT and Telecom
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Travel and Hospitality
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Website: Global Market Estimates
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238