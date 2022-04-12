Dairy Enzymes Market Size, Demand, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2017–2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 593.2 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trend – Increasing usage of microbial rennet

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dairy enzymes market would reach value of USD 999.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance among people. Moreover, increasing utilization of hydrocolloids by dairy-manufacturing companies to enhance the texture of dairy products is expected to drive the market for dairy enzymes during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing preference of obese people for low-fat and healthy food is also contributing to the demand for dairy enzymes. Moreover, rising incidence of digestive issues among people has driven the demand for fermented dairy products. This, in turn, has boosted the market for dairy enzymes.

Dairy enzymes Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

DuPont, Kerry Group, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Connell Bros., Novozymes A/S, Biocatalysts Ltd, Amano Enzyme, and SternEnzym

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others. It also offers key insights into financial standing, market reach, global position, gross profit margins, and investment and funding initiatives.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences announced the launch of Versilk in North America. The new product is the latest in the company’s range of enzymes. Its use helps beverages and yogurt attain optimal taste and texture.

The microbial segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for cheese with rich flavor and texture has led to increasing utilization of microbial rennet, which is driving the microbial

North America accounted for the largest share of the global dairy enzymes market in 2019. Increasing demand among health-conscious people for innovative dairy products that are sugar-free, lactose-free, and enriched in prebiotic fiber is driving the market for dairy enzymes in the region.

The cheese segment held the largest market share of 33.7% in 2019. Dairy enzymes help reduce the bitterness of whey, improve freshness of cheese, and assist in the digestion of milk, which is driving the segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dairy enzymes market in terms of application, type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cheese

Milk

Yoghurt

Infant Formula

Ice Cream & Desserts

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Chymosin

Lipase

Lactase

Microbial Rennet

Others (Catalases and Proteases)

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Dairy Enzymes market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Dairy Enzymes market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Dairy Enzymes Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Dairy Enzymes market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Dairy Enzymes market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the requirements of the clients. Please get in touch with and our team will ensure the customization is as per your needs.

