Vinyl Siding Market Size, Industry & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2027

Market Size – USD 87.26 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Rapid urbanization in developing countries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Vinyl Siding market is projected to reach USD 118.50 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving the market include shift in lifestyle of consumers and rising population worldwide.Vinyl Vinyl Siding is one of the most popular Vinyl Sidings used by house-owners worldwide. Vinyl is one of the most inexpensive Vinyl Siding materials. Hence, the demand for vinyl Vinyl Siding is relatively high. Vinyl Vinyl Siding has long lifespan if it is maintained properly. Engineered and designed primarily from PVC (polyvinyl chloride) resin, vinyl Vinyl Siding is useful in the construction of houses. It eliminates the need for yearly painting and maintenance. Vinyl Vinyl Siding costs as less as 12% than cedar Vinyl Siding and approximately 27% less than aluminum Vinyl Siding. Vinyl Vinyl Siding is available in different colors. The latest vinyl Vinyl Siding type available in the marketplace does not fade for a long period.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

James Hardie Limited Plc, Westlake Chemical, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Boral Limited, Cornerstone Building Brands, Etex Group, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, and Docke Extrusion Co. Ltd, Kingspan Group

The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global Vinyl Siding market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the global Vinyl Siding market. The report offers a detailed statistical evaluation and accurate market data, viz., market share, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, consumption, production, and sales.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In January 2019, Westlake Chemical acquired NAKAN, a PVC compounding solutions company based in France. NAKAN's products are used in various industries, including automotive, building & construction, and medical.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), emissions of human-based dioxin have declined by more than 90% since 1990. At the same time, the production of vinyl, especially vinyl Vinyl Siding, has risen significantly.

North America is projected to dominate the global Vinyl Siding market during the forecast period. Various rules and regulations imposed by the statutory authorities, inclination toward modern décor, and availability of cost-effective materials are major factors driving the Vinyl Siding market in North America. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market has been classified into residential & non-residential. The residential segment is projected to register a growth rate of 4.3% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increase in per capita income, and changing lifestyle are some of the key factors boosting the residential segment.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2021-2028.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Vinyl Siding market based on application, material type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Residential

Non-residential

Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Wood

Vinyl

Fiber Cement

Concrete

Bricks

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Vinyl Siding market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Vinyl Siding market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Vinyl Siding market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

