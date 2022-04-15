Ronn Torossian Uncovers The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Public Relations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, founder of 5WPR says that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already a big part of human life and is becoming increasingly prominent in the PR industry. From content creation to social media engagement, AI has infiltrated all fields of the public relations industry, simplifying work for marketers and PR professionals.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making its mark on the PR world. As machine learning and other AI-based technologies continue to improve, companies are coming up with new ways to incorporate AI into their strategies.

AI is changing our lives in many ways, even if we're not always aware of it. It's improving how we communicate with each other, how we shop online, and how we drive cars. And this is just the beginning; experts predict that AI will revolutionize the way we live and work within the next five years.

Ronn Torossian adds below are some of the ways AI will be used in PR over the next few years:

Increase efficiency: With AI, companies can easily find journalists who are most likely to cover their brand or product. Computer software will look at a variety of indicators to determine this, including Twitter followers, article length, word count, and time since last publishing an article. With this information, companies can then focus on pitching to the journalists who are most likely to write about them. This will help streamline the pitching process and save time for both companies and journalists.

Improve targeting: Artificial intelligence can also help brands target audiences with the right message at the right time. Companies will be able to use AI to proactively develop PR campaigns that target specific groups based on their behaviors and needs at different times. This will help improve overall campaign performance by being more relevant to customers.

Benefits of AI in Public Relations

Faster social listening: One of the most basic functions of PR is monitoring mentions, an activity that can be incredibly time-consuming. With so many platforms and sources out there, it's not enough to just run a few searches on Twitter or Facebook. AI-based tools can help speed up the process by looking at a broader range of sources while still capturing every mention that matters.

Better sentiment analysis: Tools like Watson Analytics can also make it easier to see how different messages perform across audiences. For example, brands can determine whether a positive message generates more engagement than a negative one, which could help inform overall strategy going forward.

Improved news monitoring: Monitoring media coverage is another task that's becoming more effective with AI technology. Not only does it allow brands to track mentions more efficiently, but it also helps them discover valuable opportunities for placement based on your interests and goals as an organization.

