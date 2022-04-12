Dental Practice Management Software Market Size to Hit US$ 4.67 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the dental practice management software market size is projected to hit around US$ 4.67 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- London, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental practice management software market size was valued at US$ 1.37 billion in 2021. The dental practice management software is helping doctors and patients in many ways. It is helping patients to schedule appointments with dentists easily without any waste of time. The doctors are able to browse patient history with the support of dental practice management software. Thus, this has helped healthcare practitioners to carry out their day-to-day operations in a simplified manner. Also, the dental practice management software is integrated with variety of tasks, which enhance productivity of the doctors. As a result, the healthcare and dental clinics as well as hospitals are utilizing the dental practice management software on a large scale.



In the recent years, there has been a large increase at patient footfall in dental clinics and hospitals due to increased awareness about dental health and improvements in the understanding and treatment of dental diseases. Furthermore, increased patient flow to dental clinics and hospitals has been attributed to high prevalence and incidence rates of dental caries, the surge in the number of cases of missing teeth, periodontal diseases, and prosthetic rehabilitation among the global population.

The growing senior population as well as predicted increases in oral healthcare spending and the number of dental practices is driving the dental practice management software market expansion. The use of multiple modules boosts dentists’ productivity and efficiency. In addition, technical developments in the industry as well as increased investments by corporations in emerging nations are likely to drive the market.

Scope of the Dental Practice Management Software Market

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.37 Billion CAGR 14.6% from 2022 to 2030 By Delivery Mode Web-based

On-premise

Cloud-based By Application Dental Charting

Patient Communication

Scheduling

Insurance Management

Billing

Payment Processing

Others By End User Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others By Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Report Highlights:

Based on the delivery of mode , the web-basedsegment dominated the global dental practice management software market in 2021 with largest market share. The web-based dental practice management software, which can be accessed from anywhere via a network connection utilizing an internet protocol, while the database and software are stored on a central server rather than on a desktop, accounts for the majority of revenue.

, the web-basedsegment dominated the global dental practice management software market in 2021 with largest market share. The web-based dental practice management software, which can be accessed from anywhere via a network connection utilizing an internet protocol, while the database and software are stored on a central server rather than on a desktop, accounts for the majority of revenue. On the ba sis of application , the patient communication softwaresegment holds the largest market share the global dental practice management software market in 2021. The payment communication software is predicted to be fastest growing category during the projected period, due to the increased use of online payment portals for the payment of medical costs.

, the patient communication softwaresegment holds the largest market share the global dental practice management software market in 2021. The payment communication software is predicted to be fastest growing category during the projected period, due to the increased use of online payment portals for the payment of medical costs. North America is the largest segment for dental practice management software market in terms of region. This is the growing senior population and the efforts of numerous governmental and non-governmental organizations to raise awareness and provide financial assistance for oral health care practices and treatments.

is the largest segment for dental practice management software market in terms of region. This is the growing senior population and the efforts of numerous governmental and non-governmental organizations to raise awareness and provide financial assistance for oral health care practices and treatments. Europe region is the fastest growing region in the dental practice management software market. The growing elderly population as well as governmental organizations has developed sustainable development goals that assist in many sectors and provide vital support to diverse segments of population while employing sustainable resources to improve the region.

Future of Dental Practice Management Software Market

The x-ray sensors are part of the current medical infrastructure. In recent years, traditional medical infrastructures have been upgrading to current technologies in order to improve total medical treatment. With the introduction of digital radiography and software solutions, it is now possible to create x-ray images of gums, teeth, and oral structures using x-ray sensors. As a result of these improvements in the medical business, the dental practice management software market has seen a lot of growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on a number of industrial and commercial industries.

The medical sector, on the other hand, was also impacted by the epidemic supply chain and transit service interruptions.

The pandemic influenced the software inflationary danger and development procedures.

The work from home trend, cloud infrastructure, and improved communication channels are some of the expansion aspects that have helped the dental practice management software industry grow overall.

Key Developments in the Marketplace:

Curve Dental partnered with Dental Intelligence in June 2021. This partnership had helped to gain access of LocalMed, Dental Intelligence’s online scheduling solution. This partnership agreement will enhance productivity of dentists by allowing patients to book their appointments digitally.

Henry Schein launched its dental practice management software named as axiUm, which interconnect the Dental and Medical Patient Records. This took place in May 2021.

Carestream Dental LLC launched a new feature of Carestream Dental CS Imaging and Scanflow Software in October 2020. This dental practice management software allows dentists to personalize a smile of patients. This dental practice management software also helps healthcare practitioners to check mood of their patients.





Key Players

Carestream Dental LLC

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Datacon Dental Systems

Curve Dental Inc.

Dovetail Dental Software

DentiMax LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

Quality Systems Inc.

Henry Schein

Patterson Companies Inc.

