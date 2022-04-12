Structured Cabling Market Size, Growth And Forecast | Teknon Corp, Nexans S.A., Panduit Corp., Legrand, Siemen, Belden.

Emergen Research Logo

Structured Cabling Market Trend – Advancements in network infrastructure

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Structured Cabling Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Structured Cabling industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Structured Cabling market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Structured Cabling market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research.

The structured cabling market size is expected to reach USD 15.09 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global structured cabling market is driven significantly by rapid advancements in IT and telecommunication sectors, continuous investment in network and communication infrastructure development and upgradation, increasing government initiatives promoting digitization, and rising adoption of high-speed network connectivity systems and devices. Structured cabling solution includes installing and designing an organized cabling system that offers flexibility to adapt to changes, moves, and additions, and reduces system installation time, as well as supports the entire wiring infrastructure of an organization through a single system. This infrastructure comprises different standardized smaller components called subsystems, such as optical and twisted-pair cabling, patch cables, and patch panels.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/574

Key players operating in the market are Teknon Corp, CommScope, Nexans S.A., Panduit Corp., Legrand, Corning Inc., Belden, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemen, and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Regional Overview:

The global Structured Cabling market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Structured Cabling market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Structured Cabling market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Structured Cabling market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/574

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In June 2020, Siemen announced its expansion of cost-effective open rack and cable management solutions with the introduction of new Value Vertical Cable Manager (VVCM) system.

Product segment revenue is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid adoption of structured cabling in various industries such as IT and telecommunication, governmental organization, and others

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid development in network infrastructure and various government initiatives for promoting digitization in countries in the region.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/structured-cabling-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global structured cabling market based on solution, cable type, end-use, and regions as follows:

Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Installation & Consultation

Maintenance & Support

Managed Services

Product

Cables

Patch Panels & Cross Connects

Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies

Communication Outlets

Racks & Cabinets

Software

Cable Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Category 6

Category 5E

Category 6A

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Residential & Commercial

Government & Education

Transportation

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-structured-cabling-market

​​​​​​​Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Structured Cabling market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Structured Cabling industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Structured Cabling market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

Explore More Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Continuous Fiber Composites Market

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/567495432/continuous-fiber-composites-market-scope-size-demand-and-growth-analysis-with-forecast-up-to-2027

Anti-Reflective Coatings Market

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/567540944/anti-reflective-coatings-market-to-reach-a-valuation-of-usd-6-875-3-million-by-2027-growing-at-a-cagr-of-6-3

Soil Stabilization Market

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/567093789/soil-stabilization-market-worth-34-44-billion-globally-by-2027-at-4-6-cagr-verified-market-research

Construction Sealants Market

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/567496107/construction-sealants-market-research-by-type-application-future-growth-to-2027-top-key-players-sika-ag-basf-se

Needle Coke Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/needle-coke-market-to-exhibit-10-55-cagr-till-2028-top-players-asbury-carbons-inc-baosteel-corporation-graftech-international-ltd-indian-oil-corporation-mitsubishi-chemical-holdings

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.