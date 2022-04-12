IoT Gateway Market Size Report, 2022-2027 - IMARC Group
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “IoT Gateway Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.' The global IoT gateway market reached a value of US$ 1.42 Billion in 2021. The Internet of Things (IoT) gateway refers to a software or physical device that is generally used to connect IoT modules, sensors, and smart devices. It involves the use of communication technologies to link end devices to the cloud. Additionally, it assists in handling the inbound and outbound traffic while providing additional security to the IoT network. Consequently, it aids in system diagnosis and data visualization and aggregation.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry. Along with this, continual technological advancements across the globe are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing incidences of data thefts and the rising concern for data security have encouraged multiple businesses to adopt IoT gateways, which is providing a boost to the market growth. The market is further driven by the rapid outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that has led to the increasing utilization of IoT-connected platforms in an attempt to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Other factors, including the widespread product adoption in the healthcare industry to monitor patient health and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are contributing to the market growth further. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.03 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.56% during 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape:
ADLINK Technology Inc.
Advantech Co. Ltd
Cisco Systems Inc.
Dell Technologies Inc.
Eurotech
Fujitsu Limited
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
Intel Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
NXP Semiconductors N.V
Siemens AG
Super Micro Computer Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
Processor
Sensor
Memory and Storage Device
Others
Breakup by Connectivity Type:
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
ZigBee
Ethernet
Cellular
Others
Breakup by End User:
Automotive and Transportation
Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
BFSI
Oil and Gas
Aerospace and Defense
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
