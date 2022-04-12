IoT Gateway Market Size Report, 2022-2027 - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “IoT Gateway Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.' The global IoT gateway market reached a value of US$ 1.42 Billion in 2021. The Internet of Things (IoT) gateway refers to a software or physical device that is generally used to connect IoT modules, sensors, and smart devices. It involves the use of communication technologies to link end devices to the cloud. Additionally, it assists in handling the inbound and outbound traffic while providing additional security to the IoT network. Consequently, it aids in system diagnosis and data visualization and aggregation.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iot-gateway-market/requestsample

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry. Along with this, continual technological advancements across the globe are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing incidences of data thefts and the rising concern for data security have encouraged multiple businesses to adopt IoT gateways, which is providing a boost to the market growth. The market is further driven by the rapid outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that has led to the increasing utilization of IoT-connected platforms in an attempt to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Other factors, including the widespread product adoption in the healthcare industry to monitor patient health and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are contributing to the market growth further. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.03 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.56% during 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eurotech

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Intel Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Siemens AG

Super Micro Computer Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Processor

Sensor

Memory and Storage Device

Others

Breakup by Connectivity Type:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Ethernet

Cellular

Others

Breakup by End User:

Automotive and Transportation

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

BFSI

Oil and Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iot-gateway-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports:

GCC Bancassurance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-bancassurance-market

Soil Treatment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soil-treatment-market

Wi-Fi Hotspot Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wi-fi-hotspot-market

Fertilizer Additives Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fertilizer-additives-market

India Power Tool Accessories Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-power-tool-accessories-market

Industrial Agitators Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-agitators-market

Gastroparesis Drugs Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gastroparesis-drugs-market

Algae Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/algae-oil-market

Cloud Migration Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-migration-services-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

