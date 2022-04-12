Self-healing Concrete Market Study Reveals Size, Share, Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2021-2030

Emergen Research Logo

Self-healing Concrete Market Trends – Increasing innovation of microencapsulation technologies for developing self-healing construction materials

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Self-healing Concrete Market Research Report and Forecast to 2030 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Self-healing Concrete market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Self-healing Concrete market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2030. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Self-healing Concrete market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Self-healing Concrete market.

The self-healing concrete market size reached USD 34.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for durable and sustainable infrastructure and increasing focus on reducing carbon footprint from construction activities is expected to support market revenue growth during 2022-2030.

Some major companies in global market report include Green-Basilisk BV, Acciona Infraestructureas S.A., Avecom N.V., Comercializadora Espanola De Innovaciones Y Materiales, COWI A/S, Devan-Micropolis, Fescon Oy., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Oscrete Construction Products, and GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Self-healing Concrete market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Self-healing Concrete market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Self-healing Concrete market.

Segmental Analysis

The global Self-healing Concrete market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Self-healing Concrete sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Biotic segment revenue is expected to register a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing investment in research to develop bacteria-based self-healing properties in concrete.

The market in Europe is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period than other regional markets owing to robust presence of international and domestic enterprises providing self healing concrete products.

Capsule based segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for microcapsules containing self-healing components embedded in the concrete.

Emergen Research has segmented global self-healing concrete market on the basis of type, technique, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Cubic Meters; 2019–2030)

Abiotic

Sodium Silicate Based

Others

Biotic

Bacteria Based

Fungus Based

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Cubic Meters; 2019–2030)

Intrinsic

Capsule Based

Vascular

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Cubic Meters; 2019–2030)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Civil Infrastructure

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Cubic Meters; 2019–2030)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

​​​​​​​Overview of the Self-healing Concrete Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Self-healing Concrete industry

