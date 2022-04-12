Tonic Water Market | 2021 | Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tonic Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026. the global market reached a value of US$1,846 Million in 2020. Tonic water, also called Indian tonic water, is a carbonated beverage with a typically bitter flavor. It is derived from the bark of the cinchona tree and was initially used as a prophylactic drink against malaria, owing to the high quantities of quinine, an anti-malarial medication, dissolved in the soft drink. Tonic water can help in providing relief from cramps in the legs and alleviating stress. It is usually utilized in mixed drinks, such as in gin and tonic. Tonic water is also served with cocktails in numerous jello shot recipes to make the shot fluorescent.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tonic-water-market/requestsample

The rising popularity of the cocktail trend is one of the key factors driving the tonic water market. In addition to this, the increasing consumption of various alcoholic beverages, in particular premium spirits, is further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the elevating number of bars, pubs, breweries, etc., across the globe is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is propelling the demand for online sales of tonic water. Furthermore, the launch of new and novel product variants, such as low-sugar or sugar-free drinks, to cater to the shifting preferences and tastes of health-conscious consumers is augmenting the global market. In line with this, the inflating consumption of diet tonic water is expected to stimulate the tonic water market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2026.

Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2073&method=1

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

Bradley's Tonic Co

East Imperial Beverage Corporation

El Guapo Bitters

Fentimans Ltd

Fevertree Drinks plc

Franklin & Sons Ltd

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Q Tonic LLC

The Coca-Cola Company

The London Essence Company

White Rock Products Corporation

Breakup by Flavor:

Plain Tonic Water

Flavored Tonic Water

Breakup by Packaging Form:

Bottles

Cans

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tonic-water-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports:

Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/natural-killer-cells-therapeutics-market

GCC Oral Hygiene Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-oral-hygiene-market

Automotive connectors market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-connectors-market

Awning Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/awning-market

Medical Simulation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-simulation-market

Deployable Military Shelters Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/deployable-military-shelters-market

Infrared Detector Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/infrared-detector-market

Cannabis Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cannabis-packaging-market

India Soft Skills Training Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-soft-skills-training-market

Asia Pacific Dry Eye Syndrome Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-dry-eye-syndrome-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.