Insurance Market Growth Analysis By Distribution Channel, Type, Coverage, End User Type, Age Group, And Region-2028

Insurance Market Rise in need for insurance policies among organizations to protect businesses from unforeseen losses is driving growth of insurance market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Insurance market size is expected to reach USD 8,921.86 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid digitalization is enabling insurance providers to adapt to and adopt more advanced technologies, which is expected to drive market revenue growth in the coming years.

Another key factor driving market revenue growth is easy availability of insurance cover of varying types and policies for a vast array of needs and requirements across all types of end-user bases and increasing number of individuals, groups, entities, establishments (private, governmental, and commercial) and various sectors and industries opting to safeguard against potential health issues, and losses and damages. Increasing prevalence of various lifestyle and chronic diseases, as well as need to secure coverage in the event of accidents and to cover emergency accidental expenses etc., and the recent COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing spread of infection and need for treatment and care are other factors.

Factors influencing the growth of the Insurance market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Insurance market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Insurance industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Insurance industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• In July 2021, MetLife launched pet insurance product to boost its portfolio. The insurance will provide coverage for pets and cater to the diversified financial needs of pet parents. The insurance can be availed irrespective of the breed of cats and dogs and pet owners will also be able to use telehealth concierge services.

• Property insurance segment revenue is expected to increase at a significant rate during the forecast period. Property insurance includes financial reimbursement to the renter or owner for a structure or its content in case of theft or damage. Property insurance includes various policies such as renter’s insurance, homeowner’s insurance, earthquake insurance, and flood insurance.

• Public health insurance are plans provide by the government at an affordable cost and requires no deductibles or co-pays and has lower administrative costs than private health insurance. However, public insurance is often less flexible and most medical establishment refuse to accept government-sponsored plans.

The Insurance research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them.

The key companies studied in the Insurance report are:

Berkshire Hathaway, AXA SA, China Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Aviva PLC, Prudential PLC, United Health Group Incorporated, Anthem Inc., Kaiser Foundation Group of Health Plans, Munich Reinsurance Company, and Centene Corporation.

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Insurance market on the basis of insurance type, service providers, end-use, sales channel, and region:

• Insurance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Life Insurance

o Property Insurance

o Health Insurance

o Liability Insurance

o Fire Insurance

o Motor Insurance or Auto Insurance

o Social Insurance

o Others (Travel, Marine, Guarantee, Home)

• Service Providers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Public Insurance Providers

o Private Insurance Providers

• End-use Providers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Individuals

o Corporate

o Others

• Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Direct Sales

o Brokers

o Insurance Agents

o Web Aggregators

o Insurance Marketing Firm

o Online

o Others

