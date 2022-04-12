Metal Foam Market Size ,Share 2021 Global Industry Updates, Leading Players, Growth and Future Scope by Forecast to 2030
Increasing demand for metal foams in anti-intrusion bars and heat exchangers are some key factors driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Metal Foam Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Metal Foam Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Metal Foam industry for the forecast period of 2021-2030. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.
The metal foam market size reached USD 93.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for metal foams in heat exchangers and anti-intrusion bars due to superior quality compared to polymer foams is driving market revenue growth. Metal foams are increasingly being used in vehicles, and rising demand for cars and Electric Vehicles (EVs) is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Metal foams enable manufacturing of more lightweight vehicles. Besides, various characteristics such as shock-absorption ability, thermal management, and electrical efficiency are expected to drive demand for metal foams during the forecast period.
Some major companies in the global market report include ERG Aerospace, CYMAT Technologies Ltd., Mott, Ultramet, Alantum, Havel Metal Foam GmbH, Mayser GmbH & Co KG, Pohltec Metalfoam GmbH, Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., and American Elements.
Market Scope:
One of the report’s central components is the broad Metal Foam market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Metal Foam market players.
Competitive Outlook:
The global Metal Foam market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Metal Foam market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
Aluminum segment accounted for significantly robust revenue share in 2021 due to increasing demand from automotive and transportation industries. Additionally, recyclability and lightweight features are driving adoption of aluminum foam.
Anti-intrusion bars segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Anti-intrusion bars are widely used in automotive industries due to ability to absorb kinetic energy of colliding bodies. Metal foams have capability to absorb energy and are lightweight, and these factors are expected to increase application in anti-intrusion bars.
Open cell segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Various characteristics such as heat and fluid absorption, increased mechanical strength, sound absorption, and variability make open-cell metal foams ideal for applications across various industries.
Emergen Research has segmented the global metal foam market on the basis of material, product, application, end-use, and region:
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Aluminum
Copper
Titanium
Zinc
Nickel
Product Environment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Open Cell
Closed Cell
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Heat Exchangers
Anti-intrusion Bars
Energy Absorbers
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Automotive
Aerospace
Bio-medical
Industrial
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Radical Highlights of the Metal Foam Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Metal Foam market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Metal Foam market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
