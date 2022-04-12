Optically Clear Adhesives Market is Speculated to Accrue USD 3,218.7 Million by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Optically Clear Adhesives Market Trends – Rising disposable income

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Optically Clear Adhesives Market research study published by Emergen research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Optically Clear Adhesives industry. The report covers the Optically Clear Adhesives Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Optically Clear Adhesives market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Optically Clear Adhesives market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2021-2028. The Optically Clear Adhesives market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

The global optically clear adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 3,218.7 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving steady market revenue growth include rising demand for touchscreen display devices and optical devices among consumers. Optically clear adhesives are preferred adhesives for bonding touch panels, display screens, and in various other applications involving bonding of lens in microscopes, cameras, and prisms. Optically clear adhesives offer a strong bonding on various substrates, including plastics used in smartphones and automotive displays. These adhesives enhance display performance and viewability, as well as aid in lessening loss of light caused by reflection and also to improve contrast ratios.

Some major players in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, DuPont, the 3M Company, LINTEC Corporation, Norland Products Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, Dymax Corporation, and Scapa Group PLC.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2019, Panacol announced the launch of Vitralit 50004, which is an innovative one-component optically clear adhesive. Vitralit 50004 is a UV-curable adhesive based on acrylic with ultra-low viscosity and finds application for laminating optics and bonding displays.

Silicone is one of the most commonly used resins in optically clear adhesives and is especially ideal for use on substrates that demand high temperature performance, attributed to temperature resistance properties of silicone. Also, silicone-based optically clear adhesives can endure shock, impact, and vibration, while upholding stress resistance.

Among the industry vertical segments, aerospace segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate over forecast period. Optically clear adhesives are used in displays screen in aircraft cockpits to aid in enhanced display performance. Also, it efficiently removes any gaps between the LCD/LED and cover glass, while delivering anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-glare characteristics to the cover glass.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Optically Clear Adhesives (OCAs) market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Optically Clear Adhesives (OCAs) market players.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Optically Clear Adhesives (OCAs) market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global optically clear adhesives market on the basis of resin type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Acrylic

Polyvinyl Acetate

Silicone

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Smartphones

Tablets

Signage

Monitors

Automotive Display Screens

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Energy

Aerospace

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Optically Clear Adhesives (OCAs) market size and share for the projected period of 2021-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Optically Clear Adhesives (OCAs) market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

