Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Regions and End User, Growth Opportunities and Forecast by 2027
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated research report on the Global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.
The high prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the clinical decision support systems market growth.
Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Size – USD 1,132.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.5%, Market Trends –Growing geriatric population
Competitive Outlook:
The global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.
Key participants include Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Zynx Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., IBM, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Meditech, Philips Healthcare, and Wolters Kluwer Health, among others.
By product, integrated CDSS held a larger clinical decision support systems market share in 2019 and is estimated to observe a faster growth rate of 10.2% in the forecast period, owing to the widespread demand for clinical decision support system solutions with functionalities to collaborate and exchange information amongst themselves.
The role of government plays an important in bringing any new system or technology in the culture of the healthcare industry. A clinical decision support system is an expensive phenomenon, hence an initial stage of the launch of this system, the financial support, and awareness spread by the government would play an essential role in this industry.
By component, services, in terms of revenue, contributed to the clinical decision support systems largest market share of over 60.0% in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 9.1% in the forecast period. The market dominance of services is attributed to the offering of services, comprising consulting, training, and maintenance, among others, on a continuous basis to the end-users such as hospitals and clinics.
By application, drug databases dominated the clinical decision support systems market in 2019 and are likely to grow at the fastest rate of 10.6% during the forecast period f clinical decision support systems market. Rising prevalence of allergies especially, drug allergies, is driving the demand for a clinical decision support system for recommending, dispensing, or administering a drug to reduce the medication error that may occur and lead to adverse consequences.
North America held the largest clinical decision support systems market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.5% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to rising advancement in technology, high awareness among patients, and increasing focus on providing better healthcare services, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) on the basis of component, product, type, mode of delivery, level of interactivity, setting outlook, usage, application, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Services
Hardware
Software
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Integrated CDSS
Standalone CDSS
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Therapeutic CDSS
Diagnostic CDSS
Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
On-Premise CDSS
Web-Based CDSS
Cloud-Based CDSS
Level of Interactivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Active CDSS
Passive CDSS
Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Inpatient
Ambulatory Care
Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Knowledge-Based
Expert Laboratory Information System
Machine Learning Systems
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Drug Databases
Care Plans
Diagnostic Decision Support
Disease Reference
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Clinics
Retail Pharmacies
Others
