Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Regions and End User, Growth Opportunities and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research

The high prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the clinical decision support systems market growth.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated research report on the Global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

The high prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the clinical decision support systems market growth.

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Size – USD 1,132.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.5%, Market Trends –Growing geriatric population

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/64

Competitive Outlook:

The global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Zynx Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., IBM, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Meditech, Philips Healthcare, and Wolters Kluwer Health, among others.

By product, integrated CDSS held a larger clinical decision support systems market share in 2019 and is estimated to observe a faster growth rate of 10.2% in the forecast period, owing to the widespread demand for clinical decision support system solutions with functionalities to collaborate and exchange information amongst themselves.

The role of government plays an important in bringing any new system or technology in the culture of the healthcare industry. A clinical decision support system is an expensive phenomenon, hence an initial stage of the launch of this system, the financial support, and awareness spread by the government would play an essential role in this industry.

By component, services, in terms of revenue, contributed to the clinical decision support systems largest market share of over 60.0% in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 9.1% in the forecast period. The market dominance of services is attributed to the offering of services, comprising consulting, training, and maintenance, among others, on a continuous basis to the end-users such as hospitals and clinics.

By application, drug databases dominated the clinical decision support systems market in 2019 and are likely to grow at the fastest rate of 10.6% during the forecast period f clinical decision support systems market. Rising prevalence of allergies especially, drug allergies, is driving the demand for a clinical decision support system for recommending, dispensing, or administering a drug to reduce the medication error that may occur and lead to adverse consequences.

North America held the largest clinical decision support systems market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.5% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to rising advancement in technology, high awareness among patients, and increasing focus on providing better healthcare services, among others.



Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-decision-support-systems-cdss-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) on the basis of component, product, type, mode of delivery, level of interactivity, setting outlook, usage, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Hardware

Software

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Integrated CDSS

Standalone CDSS

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic CDSS

Diagnostic CDSS

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

On-Premise CDSS

Web-Based CDSS

Cloud-Based CDSS

Level of Interactivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Active CDSS

Passive CDSS

Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Inpatient

Ambulatory Care

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Knowledge-Based

Expert Laboratory Information System

Machine Learning Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drug Databases

Care Plans

Diagnostic Decision Support

Disease Reference

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market size

2.2 Latest Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market key players

3.2 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Radical Highlights of the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis



Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) in this industry vertical?

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/64

Related reports:

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

RNA Transcriptomics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Blockchain in Healthcare: Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs