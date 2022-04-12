Petromin’s Jeddah plant hosts students from Effat University
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA , April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of 20 students from the Effat University in Jeddah undertook a field trip recently to visit Petromin’s Jeddah plant to gain a first-hand understanding of its operations and how their individual areas of research and study could make the shift from theory to practice.
The student’s visit was broken into three important modules:
- A presentation and overview of the plant’s operations and what makes the Petromin brand an industry leader in the KSA.
- An interactive session on the functions and applications of automotive lubricants
- A tour of the Petromin plant.
According to the Petromin plant manager Yousif Yousif, “The visit by the students from Effat University was definitely a learning experience for them. What stood out was the constant interactivity and engagement displayed by them. The tour of the plant offered them a unique opportunity to get a first-hand assessment of Petromin’s innovative facilities, our operations and a chance to communicate with skilled technicians to obtain vital knowledge.”
In sharing insights of the plant’s operations representatives from Petromin highlighted the processes that govern the manufacturing and logistics procedures, including presenting a view into the organizational structure and the plant’s product portfolio.
Special emphasis was made on the efforts undertaken by Petromin towards ensuring quality products and services, underscoring the health and safety of its workers, keeping up the elevated level of operational excellence and striving towards continuous development in processes while adhering to the company’s commitment towards sustainability, which is in keeping with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.
The technical session showed a presentation shared on the fundamental functions of lubricants. There was focus on lubricant regimes, which describes the type of lubricant film created under specific operation conditions and dependent on the degree of contact between surfaces; details pertaining to lube and grease products and their various kinds of applications; and lubricant’s properties analysis and their standard test methods.
During the tour of the Petromin plant the students were divided into four groups, each directed by a supervisor from Petromin who focused on the different processes of production, (blending, grease manufacturing, filling, and packaging), as well as a detailed look into the logistics and laboratory activities inside the factory.
Thanking the experts at the Petromin plant, Dr. Abdulaziz Almaktoom from Effat University said, “We appreciate the opportunity given to our students to learn from the experts at Petromin. We believe that the knowledge that has been shared with them can be applied across various segments of their curriculum, in theory and in practice.”
Petromin’s engagement with the students of Effat University falls under their objectives of being a responsible corporate citizen in the Kingdom and keeping their commitment towards uplifting local communities through cross-generational engagement, especially by inspiring the Saudi youth. These considerations and actions make Petromin an employer of choice in the Kingdom.
Effat University is a leading independent private, non-profit, higher educational institution located in Jeddah. The University operates under the umbrella of King Faisal Charitable Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization. The institution aims to develop knowledge, truth, and enlightenment, as well as educate tomorrow’s leaders to an international standard by providing an interdisciplinary environment conducive to research and life-long learning.
