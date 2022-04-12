Pediatric Psoriasis Market Development Strategy, Key Vendors, Future Prospects and Regional Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research

The global pediatric psoriasis market was valued at USD 9.76 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 21.38 billion by the year 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated research report on the Global pediatric psoriasis market covers a comprehensive overview of the Pediatric Psoriasis market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Pediatric Psoriasis market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Rising awareness towards rare diseases, Rising R&D leading to the introduction of new drugs, cost-efficient therapeutic approach, government initiatives for Pediatric psoriasis field is driving the market during the forecast period.

Pediatric Psoriasis Market Size – USD 9.76 billion in 2019, Pediatric Psoriasis Market Growth – CAGR of 10.3%, Pediatric Psoriasis Industry Trends – Growing demand for biologics and natural remedies for child psoriasis, rising concern towards juvenile psoriasis, increased R&D investments are drivers leading to the growth of Pediatric psoriasis Market.

Researchers in emerging economies provide the untapped potential for the market to grow during the forecast period. The childhood population has very few approved treatment options for infantile psoriasis. Furthermore, to broaden the therapeutic options, key market players are taking vital initiatives to expand their product offerings.

According to the Indian Society of Pediatric Dermatology, the incidence is expected to increase with age and is reported to be nearly 0.55% in the age group of 0–9 years. Moreover, Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies anticipate high market growth in the coming future. For instance, in July 2020, FDA approved Ustekinumab for plaque psoriasis in kids. The promising drug pipeline will further propel the demand for the advanced medication in the long run. This trend is expected to propel over the forecast period as the prevalence rate has been increasing. Hence, a thorough understanding approach is required for disease management, which would certainly help manage childhood psoriasis better. However, lack of awareness in emerging economies and insufficient research funding may hamper the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Pediatric Psoriasis market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Pediatric Psoriasis market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Pediatric Psoriasis industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

Key participants include AbbVie Inc.; Amgen Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Novartis AG; Eli Lilly & Company; AstraZeneca; Celgene Corporation; UCB; and Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim and LEO Pharma and others.

Based on type segment, plaque psoriasis are expected to have the largest market share among the other segments during the forecast period. This is attributed to the highest prevalence of the disease in children. Moreover, it is most common form psoriasis. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF), if a parent has psoriasis, child’s chances of developing psoriasis increases by 10%.

The market is widely driven by increasing demand for therapies. Moreover, the understanding about the disease and therapeutic has expanded greatly owing to the increased demand of therapy in the near future. For instance, childhood psoriasis has a better prognosis as compared to adult onset psoriasis.

The topical therapy is expected to have significant market share during the forecast period. Over the period with extensive research, the awareness about the disease and the existing treatment has risen up significantly. The research has contributed to a number of development which will further impact the market. For instance, in July 2020, FDA approves Ustekinumab for plaque psoriasis in kids.

Napkin or diaper psoriasis is expected to have significant CAGR during the forecast period. European regional market is the prominent revenue generating source for this treatment segment owing to the presence of market leaders in the region. About one third of the 14 million cases in Europe, psoriasis begins in childhood.

Hospitals are expected to be the largest segment for the Pediatric psoriasis market during the forecast period. The growth is contributed to its wide application in hospitals and high adoption of therapeutics. Therefore to develop effective, safe medications and doses, researchers would further impact the market positively.

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Radical Highlights of the Pediatric Psoriasis Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Pediatric Psoriasis market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Pediatric Psoriasis market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Emergen research have segmented into the global Pediatric psoriasis market on the basis of type, treatment, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Plaque psoriasis

Guttate psoriasis

Pustular psoriasis

Inverse psoriasis

Erythrodermic psoriasis

Mucosal/oral psoriasis

Nail psoriasis

Napkin or diaper psoriasis

Photosensitive psoriasis

Flexural psoriasis

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Topical therapy

Oral

Injections

Biologics

Natural supplements

Phototherapy

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Research Organizations

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Pediatric Psoriasis Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Pediatric Psoriasis in this industry vertical?



