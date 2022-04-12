Radiotherapy Market Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

Emergen Research

The global Radiotherapy Market is expected to reach USD 7.65 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated research report on the Global Radiotherapy Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Radiotherapy market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Radiotherapy market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

The rise in the incidences of cancer, improved technological advances, new product launches, and strategic collaboration are driving the demand of the market.

Radiotherapy Market Size – USD 5.82 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.4%, Market Trends – Favorable government investment.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Radiotherapy market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Radiotherapy market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The technological advancement and increasing awareness among the public have led to an increase in the number of surgical operations, which in turn is augmenting the demand for the industry. Increasing technological advances in the radiotherapy is one of the factors snowballing, the market growth. For instance, Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) which differentiate between healthy cells and cancer cells and provide optimum efficacy

Key participants include Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Elekta (Sweden), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Ion Beam Applications S.A. (Belgium), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), ViewRay, Inc. (U.S.), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Provision Healthcare (U.S.), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.) and Reflexion Medical (U.S.) among others.

Continuous rising prevalence of cancer resulting, a raised demand of radiotherapy eventually promoted the market growth. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1,806,590 new cancer cases and 606,520 cancer deaths in the U.S. are estimated in the year 2020.

With the rise in the prevalence of cancer, most of the hospitals are adopting efficient products offering optimum treatment. For instance, in January 2020, Provision Healthcare launched third proton therapy center installation in Southwest Orange County, Florida. The center is expected to treat approximately 700 patients per year and will be equipped with next-generation oncology information system RayCare and treatment planning system RayStation from RaySearchHospitals and clinics are the major end-users of the market.

Various technologies like AI, personalization or miniaturization have contributed significant share of growth, to capture the client need field operators have initiated emerging such technologies. For instance, in September 2019, Varian (U.S) software developer in partnership with Oncora (U.S.) a digital health company launched Ethos artificial intelligence radiotherapy device

Radiotherapy is widely used as a prostate cancer treatment. Increasing incidence rate of cancer globally and higher rate of efficiency are major driving factor enhancing market growth

North America is anticipated to witness several growth opportunities leading to the increase in the level of awareness among consumers owing to the availability of a large number of research institutes, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, and also rise in the prevalence of cancer, which will significantly influence the growth of the industry.

Emergen Research have segmented the global Radiotherapy Market on the basis of products, types, applications, end-users, and region:

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

External Beam Radiotherapy Product

Linear Accelerators (LINAC)

Conventional LINAC

Stereotactic Advanced Electron/Cobalt-60 LINAC

CyberKnife

Gamma Knife

TomoTherapy

Particle Therapy Systems

Cyclotrons

Synchrotrons

Synchrocyclotrons

Conventional Cobalt-60 Teletherapy Units

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy Products

Seeds

Applicators

Afterloaders

Electronic Brachytherapy Products

Systemic Radiotherapy

Iobenguane-131

Samarium-153

Rhenium-186

Yttrium-90

Radium-223

Phosphorous-32

Radio-Labelled Antibodies

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

External Beam Radiotherapy

Image-guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

TomoTherapy

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

Stereotactic Therapy

3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D-CRT)

Particle Beam Therapy (Heavy-ion and Proton Therapy)

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy

Low-dose-rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

High-dose-rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Pulsed-dose-rate (PDR) Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiotherapy

Intravenous Radiotherapy

Oral Radiotherapy

Instillation Radiotherapy

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Spine Cancer

Brain Cancer

Pediatric Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Penile Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Independent Radiotherapy Centers

Regional Overview:

The global Radiotherapy market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Radiotherapy market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

