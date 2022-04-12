Microfluidics Market Share Emerging Growth, Share, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Microfluidics Market is expected to reach USD 29.43 Billion by 2027,

The latest and updated research report on the Global Microfluidics Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Microfluidics market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Microfluidics market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Owing to the emergence of new technologies such as digital Microfluidics, demand for microfluidic-based instruments is projected to grow.

Microfluidics Market Size – USD 13.10 billion in 2019, Microfluidics Market Growth – CAGR of 10.6%, Microfluidics Industry trends – High demand from developing nations

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Microfluidics market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Microfluidics market players.

Key participants include Fluidigm Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific, Micronit Micro Technologies B.V., Life Technologies Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc, among others.

Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans. The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists. The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Microfluidics market.

The installation of microfluidics technology into existing systems will be a major restraining factor in market growth. Rapid developments in the biomedical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries have contributed to the inadequate application of microfluidics technologies within the current healthcare structure.

The demand for microfluidic-based pumps is projected to see substantial growth in the forecast timeframe as microfluidic systems are increasingly used in laboratory settings to conduct a wide variety of applications, such as evaluating characteristics such as pH, chemical bonding coefficients, viscosity, and other applications for cell manipulation. The fast and reliable response, non-requirement of advanced equipment, low cost, and portability would all be critical factors in the growth of the diagnostic section Point-of-care (POC).

The medical technology led the revenue-based market. Microfluidics offers POC diagnostics with three key benefits: quicker processing times, smaller sample sizes, and reduced test costs. Such advantages are being utilized slowly to establish POC instruments for the treatment and prevention of different illnesses, from cancer to infectious diseases.

The demand for polymer related microfluidics is projected to witness healthy development over the forecast timeline. The industry boosting aspect would be the wide variety of applications of polymer-based Microfluidics in the area of tissue engineering, medicine, and biology.

The laboratory-on-a-chip category accounted for a large share of the microfluidics industry in 2019 and is projected to retain its supremacy throughout the forecast period. Lab-on-a-chip offers fast detection speed and also helps the DNA probes to be sequenced easily.

North America dominated the market for Microfluidics in 2019. The region’s consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The North America region held approximately 39.8% of the market, followed by the Asia Pacific, in the year 2019

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Microfluidics Market on the basis of technology, material, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Medical

Non-Medical

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicon

Glass

Polymer

PDMS

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lab-on-a-chip

Organs-on-chips

Continuous flow microfluidics

Optofluidics and Microfluidics

Others

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Regional Overview:

The global Microfluidics market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Microfluidics market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Microfluidics market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Microfluidics industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Microfluidics market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Microfluidics industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

