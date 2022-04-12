Strategies For Global Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Pharmacies And Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Pharmacies And Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pharmacies and healthcare stores market size is expected to grow from $1,093.87 billion in 2021 to $1,202.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. As per TBRC’s pharmacies and healthcare stores industry growth analysis the market size is expected to grow to $1,673.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. The pharmacies and healthcare stores market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

The pharmacies and healthcare stores market consists of sales of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that sell pharmaceuticals and healthcare products such as drugs, medical devices, and other personal care products through pharmacies and other health and personal care stores.

Global Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Trends

Pharmacies are increasingly using medicine vending machines to service customers, especially in remote locations where they cannot invest in opening an establishment and stationing pharmacists. The medicine vending machine is equipped with a phone, internet connection, a prescription scanner, an in-built POS machine, and up to 2,000 packs of commonly used prescription drugs. The machine identifies drugs with the help of a microchip attached to the packs. The vending machine also allows patients to discuss with a pharmacist via video link. The pharmacist checks the prescription and authorizes the transaction and then the patients can pay either by inserting cash into the machine or through a debit or credit card.

Global Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Segments

The global pharmacy and healthcare store market is segmented:

By Type: Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Other Health and Personal Care Stores

By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

By Drug Type: Prescription Drugs, Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs, Others

By Geography: The global healthcare store and pharmacy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pharmacies and healthcare stores global market overviews, pharmacies and healthcare stores global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global pharmacies and healthcare stores market, pharmacies and healthcare stores global market share, pharmacies and healthcare stores global market segments and geographies, pharmacies and healthcare stores market players, pharmacies and healthcare stores market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: CVS Health Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Rite Aid Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Loblaw, George Weston ltd, TSURUHA Holdings Inc., COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, and Welcia Holdings Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

