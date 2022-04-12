PHILIPPINES, April 12 - Press Release April 12, 2022 Hontiveros gets re-election endorsement from largest student org coalition Senator Risa Hontiveros promises to prioritize student rights in her second term after receiving the endorsement of the Student Council Alliance of the Philippines (SCAP), the largest alliance of student leaders, councils, orgs and political parties. "Taos-puso akong nagpapasalamat sa SCAP sa pag-eendorso nila sa re-election ko. Long time partner ko na ang SCAP sa paglalaban para sa kapakanan at adbokasiya ng mga estudyante. Having been a student leader myself, I value this partnership and would like to continue to represent the youth in the Senate," Hontiveros said. In the statement SCAP released on Monday, they said that Hontiveros' re-election is "the victory of students, the youth, and all Filipinos." They cited Hontiveros for her continuous support for the Student Rights and Welfare (STRAW) Bill, and for her previous victories as a Representative in Congress that the youth have benefitted from like the SK Reform Law. Hontiveros also thanked SCAP for their acknowledgment of her support for students' policy calls throughout the years- such as the Mental Health Law and Bawal Bastos Act. In 2021, Hontiveros filed Senate Resolution 901 in coordination with SCAP to call for the declaration of an Education crisis as millions of students lagged behind in the distance learning setup due to the pandemic. During her term in the Senate, Hontiveros has worked closely with student councils to strengthen mental health policies and programs, and establish gender or anti-sexual harassment desks in universities. "Marami pa tayong kailangan gawin kasama ang mga kabataan. For as long as I am in the Senate, my office will always be a space for the youth to speak and be heard," Hontiveros concluded.