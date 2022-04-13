Finding Health By Easing Off Hustle Culture
Gina Marissa shows readers how to "Slow Yourself to Wellness"NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gina Marissa, soul-inspired, self-love and wellness coach believes that the hustle and bustle pace of modern society as well as the "rise and grind" mentality emphasizing work and productivity can take a toll on people's health. She herself experienced a slip in health that also resulted in emotional hardship. This was when she realized the wisdom of the "Slow Yourself To Wellness" approach, which she applied in her life to help her find balance and enable her to recuperate and regain her well-being. Now she shares her learnings to readers everywhere so that they too can change their lifestyles for the better.
"Slow Yourself To Wellness" is a concise and straightforward guide that draws from the author's experiences in order to show readers how they can find their way to being more present, so that they can focus on loving and respecting their own well-being. With this, they can center themselves and protect themselves from being swept away by the breathless pace of the modern world. They can gain agency over their own lives and set their own paces, living in a way that is conducive to their wellness.
Gina’s book also includes her original "Book of Love & Light," which she penned in 2014, which shares the guidance she received from angels that helped her live a more vibrant and joyful life of peace. This revised version contains more personal experiences from the author and shows the importance of slowing down in order to be more present in every moment, savoring it and taking the most out of each instance, which will help one grow and develop as a person.
" It again talks about letting go of judgment, fear and about being mindful in making time to care for your own mental, emotional and physical wellbeing in order to live a life with harmony, joy, peace and become the best you can be through reconnecting with your inner light. In doing so, learning to give and receive more love, replenish and lifting your own energy, you find your divine energetic self, able to move forward with ease and a feeling of greater acceptance of life and all that there is." Gina says.
Gina Marissa is a mother of two adult children, she lives in New South Wales, Australia. She is dedicated to bringing light and positivity into the world, encouraging others to work from a place of love.
