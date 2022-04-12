XanPay Payment Gateway Accelerates AsiaVape's Local Payments Strategy into Asian Markets

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XanPay is proud to announce AsiaVape has partnered with them to enable Alternative Payment Methods (APMs) for its consumers across Asia; simplifying cross-border payment acceptance, enabling them to access nearly a billion consumers who use these APMs.



In Southeast Asia, where most of AsiaVape's customer's reside, alternative payment methods are 3x more popular than card payments. All of these come down to several factors, including but not limited to:

Southeast Asia's significant unbanked population

The high adoption rates of e-wallets

A preference for e-wallet payments and bank transfers

Lack of access to credit cards

AsiaVape was able to quickly integrate XanPay by using a simple WooCommerce plugin, thus enabling AsiaVape's customers to use their favorite local and alternative payment methods with no fuss.

Discovering New Frontiers

AsiaVape first began as a passion project for its founder, Karl Hofman, who was frustrated by the lack of quality vaporizers available in the market.

While AsiaVape has faced issues with constant regulation changes and murky government policies, the business has remained strong over the past decade.

Besides unique products, AsiaVape prides itself on providing its patrons with excellent customer service. They made sure to cater to all local payment methods as a critical part of their payment strategy.

"We have been in this industry for 10 years and there is no other APM payment gateway that is as reliable and powerful as XanPay. - Karl Hofman, CEO of AsiaVape"

Highlights of AsiaVape's XanPay Integration

AsiaVape now has deeper penetration into their focus markets simply by integrating with XanPay fuss-free.

Key Highlights

318% increase in payments made to AsiaVape via local APMs

400% increase in revenue and orders from India - turning the country into their biggest market to date

Opened up new payment channels for customers in India with XanPay processing 80% of all transactions

Revenue and orders from Malaysia rose by 175% and 347%, respectively

35% increase in revenue from Thailand along with a 31% rise in orders

Eliminated payment transparency issues

Read the complete AsiaVape's local payments strategy here.

For more information about XanPay's range of services, check out our website here .

About XanPay

XanPay is a powerful APM payment gateway designed for all types of businesses. From SMBs, high-risk merchants to organizations, we make cross-border payments faster and cheaper. Our modernized payment solution gives you instant access to 100+ popular alternative payment methods, across 15 Asian markets, with six times the local penetration rate compared to legacy financial systems.

Join the journey to providing greater financial access to the 1 billion users in the unbanked and underserved regions that they serve.

For more information, visit us

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xanpay/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/XanPayOfficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOmtkZ6cwwamzmQ_iViuzeA

Website: https://xanpay.com/

Media Queries

Carrine Eng, Marketing & PR Manager

Email: marketing@xanpay.com

SOURCE: XanPay