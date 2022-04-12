The positive influence of AI in the field of education
88tuition leverages the benefits of AI and ML to provide quality education to our students.SINGAPORE, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you ask any person who is interested in technology - which field shows tremendous potential to change our lives - 9 out of 10 would undoubtedly tell you it's AI!
Terms like AI and machine learning are trending keywords being searched constantly, and the new achievements and technologies from the field are announced every day. Nowadays, the concept and technological findings of AI find applications in every aspect of our life. Whatever technological advance we are witnessing in the current era, can be linked to AI in one way or the other. And one of the fields that have been revolutionized by the application of AI is, of course, the field of education.
The way of teaching and learning has changed and enhanced beyond our imagination. It has been a boon for both students and tutors alike. Some may argue that the encroachment of technology into various fields of life will replace human involvement in it. Rather than seeing AI as a replacement for human educators, it would be better to describe them as teaching assistants who can support the educators to better fulfil their roles. Let us look into how AI applications have made changes to both learning and teaching.
Individualized learning
Every child is different and has different needs. A good teacher understands this and tries to make sure they can accommodate the requirements and needs of every student. But there is a limit to it. A single teacher doesn't have the capacity nor the time to create individual lesson plans and methods to cater to every student in the class. Here is where an AI-based learning program makes a huge difference. It helps teachers make customized lesson plans and tasks suited for each student. A more individualistic learning procedure is created in this way. No student will now be left behind and will receive the attention they deserve.
Assistance to teachers
AI can help automate or help in tasks that teachers usually had to do manually- like grading tests, preparing questions for exams, and keeping track of homework. Being free of these, teachers can instead focus on how they can improve the learning experience in the classroom. Also, having their workload reduced will motivate teachers and give them enough energy to focus on the children. No longer will teachers have to be burdened during their free time and vacations. Also, AI can take care of clearing the common doubts children may bring up without having to burden the teachers every time.
Education for all.
AI-based learning brings about the opportunity to make access to learning for all a reality. In countries and areas where there is a shortage of qualified teachers to educate children, AI can step in and provide a suitable alternative. Of course, currently, it won't be as effective as having a human educator, but it can still stand as a good alternative in such situations. It can also help in making educational content in different languages available to everyone by live translation and transcription services. With this, it would be possible for a teacher in France to take classes in French, and a student in Singapore will be able to hear it live in their language instantly. The applications and possibilities are truly endless and only limited by human imagination.
Support outside the classroom
AI can be used to ensure that children can get the support they need even when they are not at school. With a good internet connection, a personalized AI assistant will be able to help your children with their homework and clear doubts even when they are at home.
Personal teacher for all
AI applications in education bring about the possibility of a personal tutor or mentor for each student who is accessible at all times. There would also be no need to have different tutors for different subjects. AI has the potential to teach and support children in learning different subjects. Be it science, arts, music, or any other field, the advances in the field of AI are beyond anything you can imagine. It won't be long before each child has a personal tutor accessible to them- like us having an Alexa or Google assistant at home now.
24/7 Access
Unlike a human tutor, AI won't need breaks or holidays. Your children will be able to ask for assistance and clear their doubts whenever they require it.
Instant feedback
AI can help give instant feedback and response to students and teachers alike. No longer will you have to wait to get your tests graded or mistakes corrected. Also, the learning capability of the AI will make it possible to increase efficiency and get better over time.
AI-powered Assessments
Using AI and machine learning technology, it would be possible to create a complex and detailed assessment of each student and see where they can improve and where changes have to be made. Such a system would make it possible to offer students the assistance they require, which otherwise would not have been available to them.
All of these might sound like something that will come about in the future. But these applications exist today, in this present day, and are made use of by different institutions all over the world- in different degrees.
The future is now, and we must embrace it.
We, at 88tuition, make it a priority to integrate the latest technological innovation into our methods of teaching. We use Al to customize the experience for each student. We apply it to mark individual tests and find patterns in the way children answer to understand where their strengths and weaknesses lie. This assessment is then used to assign worksheets for each student, which will help them build confidence and understand subject concepts better.
We are constantly striving to bring about more advanced applications of Al into our educational techniques and are never behind any others in that aspect.
