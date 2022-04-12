Asigra Hits the 2022 CRN® Storage 100
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asigra Inc., a leader in cyber-secure backup and recovery, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Asigra to its annual Storage 100 list in the Data Protection category. The Storage 100 honors best-in-class storage vendors that provide innovative products and services to the IT channel.
CRN’s Storage 100 list is selected by a panel of CRN editors and recognizes vendors across software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components. This year’s list represents the industry leaders of storage technology that can be used for traditional on-premises or cloud deployments.
The vendors recognized on the 2022 Storage 100 list were selected because of their demonstrated commitment to developing cutting-edge technology and building strategic partnerships. The list acts as a resource for solution providers from the IT channel that are looking for vendors with industry-leading offerings to form the basis of cutting-edge solutions.
Asigra was chosen for its cybersecurity-enabled data protection software, designed from the ground up for recovery-optimized service delivery and ransomware defense. With the latest malware variants, data protection strategies and solutions utilizing air-gapped or immutable backups now provide a false sense of security and fall short in their defense against cyber threats. Asigra’s cyber-secure backup platform fills the void in many organizations to secure the backup environment. Asigra steps up to the challenge with a powerful cybersecurity solution suite that includes Multi-Person & Task-Specific Multi-Factor Authentication (Deep MFA), Bi-directional Malware Scanning and Military-Grade AES 256 Encryption, to defend backup data against malicious attacks.
"With Russia-Ukraine cyberwarfare in full play and the ongoing risk from threat actors globally, the impact to organizations is real, putting business operations globally at risk," said Eric Simmons, CEO, Asigra. "To ensure clean backup data is available as a last line of defense, Asigra is delivering the industry’s most comprehensive and effective security suite. We thank CRN for this recognition as we dedicate our efforts to serving our partners in the field.”
“CRN’s Storage 100 list celebrates the vendors that bring innovative technology to the IT channel at a time when the importance and prevalence of data has never been greater, regardless of company size,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2022.”
The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
About Asigra
Trusted since 1986, Asigra advanced AI-enabled data protection platform is proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations around the world the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most secure backup and recovery solution for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases, applications, SaaS and IaaS based applications, Asigra protects sensitive data with anti-ransomware defense and 100% recovery assurance. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by Techtarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and positioned well in leading market research. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.
