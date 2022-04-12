Tractor Implements Market Current Research Report And Unique Predictive Business Strategy By 2028

Tractor Implements Market

Market Trends – Increasing mechanization in the agriculture sector

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Tractor Implements Market size is expected to reach USD 95.24 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for new and mechanized farming methods, availability of limited farm labor in certain countries, and subsidies offered by governments, especially in developing countries, for promoting use of advanced farm equipment are key factors driving market revenue growth. Various types of equipment can be used with tractors for different applications in agriculture such as harrow, cultivator, trailer, rotavator, rear blades, and others. Rotavators are tractor implements used for tillage. These are modern agricultural machinery used to break, churn, and aerate the soil to increase the amount of oxygen in it. Rotavators have rear blades attached to motors that break the ground when these blades rotate. In addition, tractor implements are used to split soil into fine particles during cultivation. Cultivator is used for sowing seeds before beginning the cropping process. Moreover, the plough is a tractor implement that is used to prevent weeds from breaking soil particles deep into the ground.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• Irrigation and crop protection segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing availability of exclusive machinery for harvesting, sowing, and cultivation in agricultural lands is driving demand for improved agricultural techniques for irrigation. Additionally, increasing pesticide application in farms is driving revenue growth of this segment.

• Powered segment is expected to register a faster revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Powered tractor implements involve the use of mechanical and electrical energy for use. There is a high use of powered tractor implements for performing various agricultural tasks, as these implements are useful for improving processing efficiency and mechanizing activities of agricultural production process.

• 4-wheel drive segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. 4-wheel-drive has more power and productivity, compared to other drives. This type of equipment is the most preferred choice for slopes and undulating terrain, especially for wetland puddling applications. 4-wheel drive tractors allow multiple implements to be attached to perform various functions simultaneously.

• Market in North America accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 due to rapid adoption of advanced technologies and increasing demand for irrigation and crop protection practices in the agriculture sector. Additioanlly, growing investments by various major players in the development of tractor implements is a key factor boosting revenue growth of the market in North America.

Major companies profiled in the market report are CLAAS, Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, JCB, CNH Industrial N.V., SDF Group, Actuant Corporation, Alamo Group,, and Kuhn Group.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global tractor implements market based on phase type, power type, drive, and region:

Phase Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Tillage

• Irrigation & Crop Protection

• Sowing & Planting

• Harvesting & Threshing

• Others

Power Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Powered

• Unpowered

Drive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• 2-wheel Drive

• 4-wheel Drive

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

