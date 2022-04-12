PetDine Names Elizabeth Barth Chief Operating Officer
Elizabeth is distinctly qualified to support PetDine’s capabilities and integrate all our processes into a truly unified platform with ADM on behalf of our clients.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetDine, a large contract manufacturer of pet supplements and treats, announced today that visionary leader Elizabeth Barth has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. In the newly created position, Elizabeth will support CEO Preston Munsch in executing PetDine’s strategic roadmap for furthering clients’ brands and the company’s vision for sustained growth and maximized profitability.
From global market companies to industry startups, Elizabeth has held numerous executive and operational leadership roles, most recently as Vice President of Strategic Business Development, Innovation and Marketing at Olam International, a $47B global food and agriculture business. At PetDine, Elizabeth will lead operational efforts for clients’ go-to-market processes, build and execute focused P&L strategies aimed at accelerated revenue growth, and optimize PetDine’s overall business portfolio.
“From my initial meeting with the PetDine team, two things stood out: the passion they have for helping customers achieve their business goals and an unwavering dedication to creating the highest quality products for pets,” said Elizabeth Barth, PetDine COO. “I look forward to working with this innovative team to help our customers capitalize on opportunities in the pet industry for years to come.”
Elizabeth joins PetDine in the midst of exponential growth in pet supplement and pet treat manufacturing. PetDine plans to build on its successes in contract manufacturing by increasing production output, launching industry leading product features and services, extending its team and continuing to expand offerings for clients looking to scale their brands.
“Elizabeth is distinctly qualified to support PetDine’s capabilities and integrate all our processes into a truly unified platform with ADM on behalf of our clients” said Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO. “With her breadth of knowledge and executive leadership, PetDine’s team will be better posed to ensure customers’ success initiatives and goals in 2022 and beyond.”
Elizabeth’s expertise spans beyond operations and strategic development, with previous experience in commercialization, R&D, and many other cross-functional business areas, with a focus on championing high-profile initiatives in corporate and customer development that lead to profitable results. Prior to Elizabeth’s tenure at Olam International, she was Executive Director/General Manager at Mizkan, a $2B global food company, and Associate Director of Customer and Consumer Marketing at Mead Johnson Nutrition, a $4B food, nutrition and supplement company.
For more information about PetDine or its new COO, please contact Justin Boling at 970.692.6134 or justin.boling@petdine.com. Additional information about PetDine can be found at PetDinellc.com.
ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine, a division of ADM, is a contract manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom pet supplements, food and treats. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its pet products span soft chews, liquid food toppers, powders, dental and long goods, baked treats and kibble. PetDine works with clients to customize pet products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.
