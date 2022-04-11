Senate Bill 982 Printer's Number 1264
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in preliminary provisions, providing for public funding of elections.
There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,127 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in preliminary provisions, providing for public funding of elections.