Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,125 in the last 365 days.

Lacson: On the 'Feelers' to Withdraw from the Presidential Race

PHILIPPINES, April 11 - Press Release April 11, 2022

On the 'Feelers' to Withdraw from the Presidential Race More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/on-the-feelers-to-withdraw-from-the-presidential-race  

Last March 12, former Quezon City Mayor Brigido "Jun" Simon Jr. approached me in Pampanga to ask me to withdraw from the presidential race. He told me they can convince Sen. Pangilinan to withdraw to give way to the tandem of Vice President Robredo and my running mate, Senate President Tito Sotto.

But I cut him off right there and told him, "I am not withdrawing. May usapang lalaki kami ni SP Sotto na magkasama kami all the way." I also narrated to him two previous attempts by the Vice President herself towards unification but obviously only for herself. He stopped talking and left.

The former mayor kept asking for an appointment a number of times, purportedly in relation to my campaign. I did not respond as I wasn't sure what the agenda was, not to mention that I do not know him that well and I was busy campaigning.

Again: I am not withdrawing. Even if I am left running on one leg, I will finish the race. Even if I am crippled, I will crawl to finish the race.

You just read:

Lacson: On the 'Feelers' to Withdraw from the Presidential Race

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.