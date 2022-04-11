Lacson: On the 'Feelers' to Withdraw from the Presidential Race

On the 'Feelers' to Withdraw from the Presidential Race More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/on-the-feelers-to-withdraw-from-the-presidential-race

Last March 12, former Quezon City Mayor Brigido "Jun" Simon Jr. approached me in Pampanga to ask me to withdraw from the presidential race. He told me they can convince Sen. Pangilinan to withdraw to give way to the tandem of Vice President Robredo and my running mate, Senate President Tito Sotto.

But I cut him off right there and told him, "I am not withdrawing. May usapang lalaki kami ni SP Sotto na magkasama kami all the way." I also narrated to him two previous attempts by the Vice President herself towards unification but obviously only for herself. He stopped talking and left.

The former mayor kept asking for an appointment a number of times, purportedly in relation to my campaign. I did not respond as I wasn't sure what the agenda was, not to mention that I do not know him that well and I was busy campaigning.

Again: I am not withdrawing. Even if I am left running on one leg, I will finish the race. Even if I am crippled, I will crawl to finish the race.